Savor the Tastes of Fall with a Variety of Tim Hortons® Seasonal Offerings

Savor the Tastes of Fall with a Variety of Tim Hortons® Seasonal Offerings

Iconic coffee shop to feature new fall menu flavors including pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry and more.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is in the air, and you know what that means: It's time for pumpkin spice and everything nice!

New fall menu flavors including pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry and more. (PRNewswire)

"Fall is one our favorite times of year at Tim Hortons."

Beginning August 23, Tim Hortons will feature new fall beverage flavors as well as a seasonal muffin and donut. Guests can indulge in the limited-time flavors of pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry and fall peach.

"Fall is one our favorite times of year at Tim Hortons. We're excited to bring a new lineup of delicious beverages and baked goods that truly capture all the great flavors of the season," said Tim Hortons USA President Katerina Glyptis. "Hot, Iced, or blended as an Iced Capp® – in pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry, or fall peach flavors – the fall beverages provide options for everyone.

Available now, there's more variety than ever in the fall lineup at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the United States:

Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp ® – a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice flavored syrup drizzle. Also available as a latte, iced latte and cold brew.

Pumpkin Spice Donut – a pumpkin spice flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin – a pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.

Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte – features a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors, mixed with creamy milk and topped with whipped topping and a dusting of cinnamon. Available as a hot latte and cold brew.

Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher – features Fall flavor notes with the delicious Spiced Chai flavor in the beverage, which includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom flavors.

Peach Refresher – features notes of cinnamon, molasses, and nutmeg flavors for a perfect Fall treat.

For a convenient way to grab all your fall beverages and baked goods, while also getting rewarded, use Tim Hortons' new Scan & Pay system in restaurant and at participating drive thru windows. Scan & pay makes it easy to get everything on the run by earning points and paying with a single scan. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 26, Tims® Rewards Members will earn twice the points on their purchase. *

*Registered Tim Hortons Rewards Members earn double (2x) points on every dollar spent (before applicable taxes and fees) on in-store Scan & Pay purchases. Minimum purchase of $0.50 required.

Guests can sign up to be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member at timhortons.com/signup and activate this limited time promotion in the Tims App.

For more information about Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com and follow Tim Hortons on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tim Hortons