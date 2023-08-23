PEPSI® CELEBRATES ITS HISTORIC 125TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 125-DAY-LONG CAMPAIGN, SPOTLIGHTING ICONIC MOMENTS OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

BRAND BEGINS ITS NEXT ERA AS NEW LOGO AND PACKAGING BEGINS TO ROLL INTO MARKETPLACE

Pepsi Kicks off 125th Birthday Celebration with Announcement of the Pepsi 125 Diner, an Immersive Dining Experience in New York City

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 1898 in New Bern, North Carolina, pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed "Brad's Drink," his popular non-alcoholic digestif, "Pepsi-Cola." 125 years later, Pepsi has become one of the world's most recognizable brands and today, it officially ushers in its next era while honoring its storied legacy, as the brand's new logo begins to roll out in stores nationwide.

Pepsi is celebrating its 125th anniversary while entering its next era as its new logo and packaging begins to roll into market. (PRNewswire)

In honor of its 125th birthday, Pepsi will celebrate its iconic history where it has lived at the center of pop culture – in sports, music, and entertainment – and look ahead to the brand's next 125 years. On August 28 the brand will start the party by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways. Each touchpoint and its corresponding programming will revisit and reimagine the impactful and culture-driving moments fans have cherished throughout the brand's rich history just as the new Pepsi logo, which pays homage to past brand looks, comes to life for consumers wherever they shop, dine, play and scroll, ushering in the next era of culture-defining moments.

125 YEARS OF TRAILBLAZING

Pepsi has been and continues to be a driver of cultural impact and relevance for 125 years. From having the only female professional skywriter draw Pepsi in the clouds to creating iconic moments with some of the biggest pop stars on the planet to making the Super Bowl Halftime Show the most watched 12 minutes of music; from initiating the now iconic 'Pepsi Challenge' to trailblazing the idea of lifestyle marketing with music videos as commercials; from creating flavors like Pepsi Wild Cherry and groundbreaking innovations like Nitro Pepsi, time and again Pepsi has found itself on the cutting edge of pop culture, embracing what fans love about culture. And now, Pepsi will pull back the curtain on its history for 125 days, complete with an immersive experience consumers will have to see – and taste – to believe.

THE PEPSI 125 DINER

To kick off the 125th birthday celebrations, Pepsi is announcing the opening of The Pepsi 125 Diner – a unique and immersive restaurant experience set to open its doors in early October in New York City. Inspired by the timeless American diner, as well as the role diners have played as a setting for some of the most memorable moments of Pepsi, including "Is Pepsi OK," "The Pepsi Girl," "Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop" and many more, The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring to life the unapologetic enjoyment the brand has become known for:

The restaurant's design will artfully mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature real, one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Pepsi archives, while also celebrating the brand's new look and feel.

A specially created indulgent food menu, proving that food is indeed Better With Pepsi, will feature mouthwatering diner favorites alongside unique Pepsi creations, old and new:

The Pepsi 125 Diner will open October 19 – October 25 , in the heart of New York City .

Seatings will be booked at two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. Attendance includes a full three course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

Fans clamoring for a seat at this epic cultural experience can visit https://pepsidiner.com/ to sign up for priority pre-sale access, guaranteeing an opportunity to score tickets before they go on-sale to the public next month. Even better, the first 25 fans who sign up for priority access and confirm a booking once available will score limited edition Pepsi swag, ensuring their place in history while transporting them into a time capsule of iconic Pepsi moments.

New York area, five lucky Pepsi fanatics will be awarded a trip with a friend to New York City to experience the diner in person, via the Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes, open now at For those outside of thearea, five lucky Pepsi fanatics will be awarded a trip with a friend toto experience the diner in person, via the Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes, open now at PepsiDinerSweepstakes.com

"Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment – both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large. As we celebrate the brand's historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honor some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof – from some of our favorite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more – it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else."

125 DAYS OF 125TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS, USHERING IN THE NEW PEPSI LOOK & FEEL

The 125th anniversary of Pepsi coincides with the official transition to the brand's new logo and visual identity across all touchpoints including packaging, signage, equipment and more, marking the next era for the iconic brand. As consumers begin to spot the new visual identity on store shelves, Pepsi will celebrate its birthday, its future and its loyal fans in a number of exciting ways, including:

August 28 , the official brand birthday, fans can text "PEPSI125" to 81234 to get a free Pepsi subject to On, the official brand birthday, fans can text "PEPSI125" to 81234 to get a free Pepsi subject to Terms and Conditions

A new suite of high energy commercials to start airing this fall, showing Pepsi at the center of the most fun and accessible moments in life with family and friends. Featuring the new brand design that showcases a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar, the new spots, set to run across linear and digital platforms, highlight that while consumers favorite Pepsi products will look different on-shelf, in-store and at restaurants, the great crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi products remains the same. SEE HERE

Across Pepsi-owned channels the brand is celebrating amazing brand moments from over the years for 125 days with consumer giveaways, activations and future surprises to engage and excite consumers nationwide.

To stay updated on the latest news around the Pepsi 125th celebration fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and Threads (@Pepsi) or visit Pepsi.com for more.

Pepsi® Brand 125th Anniversary Campaign

Since its inception in 1898 in New Bern, N.C. Pepsi® has evolved into one of the most iconic global consumer brands and remains a staple of pop culture and consumer enjoyment. Now through December 31, Pepsi will celebrate its 125th anniversary over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve. #Pepsi125 will honor the brand's legacy, both past and present, while looking ahead to the next 125 years as the brand enters a new era with a celebrated new visual identity. To stay informed on the brand's 125th anniversary celebration, fans should follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and Threads (@Pepsi) and visit Pepsi.com for more.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Over the next 125 days, Pepsi will celebrate its iconic history where it has lived at the center of pop culture –in sports, music, and entertainment – and look ahead to the brand’s next 125 years. (PRNewswire)

On August 28th, the Pepsi brand’s official birthday, the brand will start the party by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Leading the 125th anniversary celebrations, Pepsi is unveiling The Pepsi 125 Diner (exterior rendering pictured), a unique and immersive restaurant experience, set to open in mid-October in New York City. (PRNewswire)

Five lucky Pepsi fanatics outside of the New York area will be awarded a trip with a friend to New York City to experience the diner in person, via The Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes (interior rendering pictured). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America