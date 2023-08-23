BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Paul Bedinger, Herb Wolf, and Larry Nordman to our firm.

Paul Bedinger - NH, Herb Wolf - MD, and Larry Nordman – FL, Join Capitol Securities

Paul has 42 years' experience with the series 63, 22TO, 6, 7, 24 and 26 licenses and is located at 24 Technology Way, Nashua NH 03060. pbedinger@capitolsecurities.com T 603-689-5664.

Herb has 35 years' experience with the series 65, 63, 9, 10, 8 licenses and is located at 129 West Patrick St., Suite 6, Frederick, MD 21701. hwolf@capitolsecurities.com. T 301-662-1643

Larry has 11 years' experience with the series 66, and 7 licenses and is located at 1540 International Parkway, Suite 2000, Lake Mary, FL 32746, T 407-536-5322. lnordman@capitolsecuritires.com

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com

