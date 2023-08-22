Flour Power Cooking Studios Builds Executive Team with Director of Culinary Experience

DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based Flour Power Cooking Studios , a franchisor with 16+ units in seven states, has announced its stirring up its executive team with the addition of Chef Chelsea Gumm as Director of Culinary Experience. While working behind the scenes with the franchisor since December 2022, Chef Gumm is now taking charge and crafting a new stacked curriculum, enhancing the on-site training program and fine-tuning culinary processes across the board.

For the long-time educator, joining the Flour Power Cooking Studio franchise team was a natural career move. Chef Gumm brings to the brand over 19 combined years of experience as a culinary instructor at Katy Independent School District (ISD) and Westside High School in Texas as well as a culinary arts program director and district curriculum writer for the greater Houston area ISD. Through these roles, Chef Gumm has first-hand seen the indispensable role cooking has on young minds and how skills learned in the kitchen can positively impact every aspect of life. She has an innate understanding of how to create an engaging and educational curriculum to foster a love of cooking. Chef Gumm currently holds her teaching certification and is on track to receive her American Culinary Federation Certification in summer 2024.

"Cooking and education go hand-in-hand within our Flour Power studios and when searching for a director of culinary experience, we strived to bring aboard a candidate who had the experience and creativity to breathe new life into our existing curriculum, and who was intentional about spotlighting the correlation between cooking and life skills. Chef Gumm exemplifies and exudes the love of cooking that we want to foster," said Sarah Moritz, president of Flour Power Cooking Studios. "Chef Gumm understands how to engage with students, inspire budding chefs and create a welcoming environment that makes the kitchen more approachable. We are thrilled to have her expertise on our executive team."

Leading up to her appointment as Director of Culinary Experience, Chef Gumm spent valuable time working alongside the Flour Power team to visit current cooking studios, observe classes and event structure and pinpoint areas of improvement as well as where studio owners shine. Through this invaluable first-hand knowledge, Chef Gumm will work to enhance the brand's training program for franchisees, studio managers and instructors, and provide on-site culinary training for all staff members. Chef Gumm's new stacked curriculum will be introduced to Flour Power Cooking Studio locations in fall 2023.

"As a chef, food is my love language - every time I share a recipe, serve a dish or teach a new skill, it's as if I'm giving a piece of my heart that can be shared with others. While it may seem intimidating, the kitchen is an open canvas for creativity to thrive and experiences to be made," said Chef Gumm. "It is an honor to work with an organization that not only supports the culinary arts but wants to spread its teachings across the country and create new generations of chefs."

ABOUT FLOUR POWER COOKING STUDIOS

Founded in North Carolina, Flour Power Cooking Studios is more than a place to prepare meals - it's a place for joyful food experiences. Through approachable recipes and an "all are welcome" disposition, Flour Power is on a mission to change the perception of what it means to prepare, cook, and eat a meal together. Using a variety of culinary experiences, the brand empowers and encourages individuals to create their best lives possible. As cooking is a universal love language that appeals to all, those who enter the studio not only learn that what's on their plate matters but also intrinsic life skills to implement daily. Flour Power has 16 current franchise unit locations, spanning eight states, including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, with franchise opportunities available now.

