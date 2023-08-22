COSORI UNVEILS 26-QUART CERAMIC AIR FRYER OVEN THAT IS EASY TO USE, COOK WITH, AND CLEAN

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, today announced the launch of its 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven. This cutting-edge appliance combines 13 cooking functions with new easy-to-clean technology for an unparalleled cooking and cleaning experience. This new kitchen dynamo furthers COSORI's mission to promote nutritious, healthy living.

The COSORI 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven is one of the most versatile and intuitive kitchen companions. Key features include:

Easy-to-Use

Superior experience: The new COSORI Air Fryer Oven has an easy-to-use, knob-styled panel and simplified user interface with a clean display set at a 12-degree incline so users don't have to bend over to view the screen.

Large size, small footprint: It has a large viewing window and interior light, along with a sizeable 26.4-quart capacity that can fit a 12-inch pizza, five-pound whole chicken, nine pieces of toast, or 12 pounds of turkey. And it's compact in design to save counter space.

Easy-to-Cook

Multi-cooking, multi-layer device: The 13 versatile cooking functions include Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Bake, Air Sous Vide, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Pizza, Proof, Reheat, Toast, and Warm. Additionally, it cooks more types of food at a time with five levels of racks and one burner...this oven can even be used as a stove!

Fast, precision cooking: Top, bottom and rear heating elements provide fast and even cooking, while higher fan speed (3150 RPM) and precise temperature control lead to better results.

Easy-to-Clean

Easy to clean: No more tough-to-reach cleaning as the oven includes sealed ceramic heating elements that lay flat (top and bottom). The non-stick coating allows for effortless wiping down of the inner cavity. The accessories are dishwasher safe, and the removable splash guard makes for convenient cleaning and replacement. Everything is enclosed within a sleek stainless-steel outer shell that is easy to wipe down.

"We are committed to delivering products that enhance the lives of our customers and elevate their experience in the kitchen," said Grace Yang CEO and founder of VeSync Ltd. Co. "We've thoughtfully designed the premium 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven to enable health-conscious home chefs who have a wide array of cooking needs to easily prepare wholesome, nutritious and delicious dishes for their families. With its spacious interior and easy-to-clean design, our customers can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their families."

The COSORI 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven has an MSRP of $299.99 with all available accessories (casserole pan, roasting rack, sheet tray, wire rack, air fry basket, thermometer, and splash guard) or $259.99 with introductory accessories (roasting rack, baking sheet, wire rack, air fryer basket and splash guard). It is available now at COSORI.com and Amazon.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync family of brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

