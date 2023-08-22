Blue Hour Ventures launches with Fund I spin out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hour Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm investing in new healthcare delivery models and the technologies that enable them, is excited to announce the firm's launch.

Blue Hour Ventures was created by spinning out Fund I from its previous management company and general partner. North Sky Capital was instrumental in the spinout by participating in a secondary transaction that closed on June 30, 2023. "We are pleased to have supported the spinout of Blue Hour Ventures through this transaction as we believe the Fund's portfolio aligns with our healthy living and aging theme and further supports the UN Sustainable Development Goal #3; good health and well-being" stated Tom Jorgensen, Managing Director of North Sky Capital.

Blue Hour Ventures' Fund I launched in 2017 and has 12 active portfolio investments. "My partner, Clint Myers, and I are very excited to welcome North Sky Capital as a limited partner in Fund I. We look forward to continuing our support of the fantastic collection of companies we have invested in since 2017. We are also excited about growing Blue Hour Ventures going forward and continuing to invest in innovative healthcare companies." says Kevin Standefer, Managing Partner of Blue Hour Ventures.

About Blue Hour Ventures

Blue Hour Ventures is a venture capital firm that backs ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to redefine America's healthcare system. We invest in early stage companies that are creating new healthcare delivery models and the technologies that enable such innovation. This includes sectors such as tech-enabled providers, direct to consumer healthcare, AI augmented care, among others. We are geographically agnostic but tend to favor companies located in historically undercapitalized markets. For more information visit bluehour.ventures .

About North Sky Capital

North Sky Capital is a pioneer in impact investing in the United States and has deployed over $1.3 billion across more than 140 investments over its 24-year history. North Sky Capital seeks to invest in opportunities and strategies that support positive environmental and social impact while targeting market rate investment returns. For more information visit northskycapital.com .

