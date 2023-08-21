Keys Inc.: Best New Product Award Winner at ALOA Locksmith & Security EXPO 2023

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. has once again emerged triumphant on the innovation forefront, securing the prestigious 2023 Best New Product Award at the Associated Locksmiths of America - Locksmith and Security EXPO 2023, held in vibrant Orlando, Florida. This remarkable achievement marks a pivotal moment for the company as it underscores a year of takeover and unparalleled success.

Building upon their prior triumph in 2022, Keys Inc. has captured the limelight once more, earning the coveted Best New Product Award at the esteemed ALOA Locksmith and Security event. This annual event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge solutions, and Keys Inc. has yet again managed to dazzle the audience with its unparalleled innovation.

With the resounding reception garnered in 2022, the journey to 2023 has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Keys App, an embodiment of convenience and reliability, has solidified its place as an indispensable tool for certified locksmiths and security professionals. A testament to its excellence, the app has propelled Keys Inc. to the forefront of the locksmith and security landscape, leading the charge towards a takeover year.

"We are immensely proud of the recognition and trust bestowed upon us by the locksmith and security industry. The keys to our success have been our unwavering commitment to quality and the unparalleled value our Keys App provides," remarked Loay Jamal Alyousfi, the visionary behind Keys Inc. "As we move into 2023, we're not merely stepping forward; we're taking over. This year marks a significant chapter in our journey, one where we aim to redefine locksmith and security services with our innovation."

The Keys App, a beacon of convenience and swiftness, offers on-demand locksmith and emergency roadside services, ensuring that users can access certified service providers at the click of a button. In a world where emergencies can strike at any moment, the Keys App has become synonymous with peace of mind. The user-centric approach and certified service provider network have garnered unparalleled customer satisfaction, solidifying the app's position as an industry game-changer.

As Keys Inc. celebrates this dual victory and sets its sights on the year ahead, it continues to exemplify the essence of innovation, convenience, and service excellence. The Keys App, available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, invites all certified locksmiths and emergency roadside service providers to join its network and contribute to the wave of transformative change sweeping the locksmith and security sector.

For further information and to embark on a journey of innovation, visit https://www.keysapp.com/ and witness firsthand how Keys Inc. is reshaping the locksmith and security landscape in 2023. This year, Keys Inc. isn't just winning awards; it's taking over.

