United Real Estate Group Records Red-Hot Growth Despite Industry Trends

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate Group (United) has been named for the seventh time to the internationally respected Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 711 among 5,000 of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Although our market has significantly contracted, we continue to grow by quickly adapting and reallocating resources.

United landed among the top 14% of this year's roster of elite companies and is the fastest-growing national real estate brokerage in the ranking. A seven-time honoree, United is also a member of the prestigious Inc. 5000 Honor Roll.

In the past four years, the brokerage advanced a remarkable 3,807 positions in the Inc. 5000, catapulting from No. 4,518 in 2019 to No. 711 today. United's three-year revenue growth is 826%, outpacing the growth of over 99% of all private businesses in the U.S.

"Our growth rests on four complementary growth pillars that our team has executed on in an exemplary way. While our market has significantly contracted in the last twelve months, we continue to grow by quickly adapting and reallocating resources to the growth pillars that are best aligned to market conditions. In the first six months of 2023, our market share and number of affiliated professional real estate agents have grown substantially while other firms in our space have experienced substantial losses," commented United Real Estate Group CEO Dan Duffy.

"With the unique and diverse team we have assembled, our purpose-built advantaged business model, and an insane amount of focused curiosity, I hope to see us on the fastest-growing private company list for years to come," added Duffy.

United's revenue growth and operational efficiencies, propelled by its Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform, are resulting in financial stability for its agents in a very tumultuous, readjusting real estate market.

Research released in June by Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist, author and consultant, unveiled that United Real Estate pays its agents more than any other national brokerage – 96 percent of total gross commission earned by the real estate agent.

The company's revenue is being reinvested in agent training, compensation, business services and innovative tools aimed at improving agent productivity and the company's bottom-line performance.

"It has never been more critical to run brokerage operations in an efficient and effective manner. The economics of the business and operational model need to be in sync in order to flow agent compensation correctly. Being listed for seven years in the Inc. 5000 and rising in the ranking speaks to the correctness of our vision and the relentless execution of excellence by our people," explained United Real Estate President Rick Haase.

