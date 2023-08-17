John Truitt 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group is thrilled to extend their heartfelt congratulations to John J. Truitt, an esteemed attorney at the firm. John Truitt was included in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ in America for his work in Commercial Litigation.

One of the most significant distinctions on Mr. Truitt's impressive journey is his "AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating" by Martindale-Hubbell®, the highest possible recognition an attorney can receive for their professional ethics and legal abilities. This recognition speaks volumes about Mr. Truitt's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional legal services while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Mr. Truitt's practice, situated in Southwest Florida, is solely dedicated to litigation, showcasing his expertise and commitment to resolving complex legal disputes. His concentrations encompass a wide spectrum, including business and commercial litigation, trust and probate litigation, real estate litigation, and employment-related disputes. Notably, Mr. Truitt's skillset extends to both court and arbitration proceedings, including FINRA, JAMS, and AAA arbitration.

Before becoming an integral part of the esteemed Vernon Litigation Group, Mr. Truitt spent approximately five years as a prosecutor for the Office of the State Attorney, Twentieth Judicial Circuit. During this time, he garnered extensive courtroom experience, including substantial involvement in Economic Crime Unit cases, where he honed his litigation skills in bench and jury trials.

However, Mr. Truitt's journey didn't begin in the courtroom. His earlier years were marked by his dedication to law enforcement, serving as a deputy sheriff with the Collier County Sheriff's Office in Naples, Florida. This experience further enriched his skill set, from assignments in the Road Patrol Division to promotions to detective. Notably, his time in the Violent Crimes Bureau of the Criminal Investigations Division, as well as his three-year tenure as a member of the SWAT team, speaks volumes about his commitment to excellence and service.

Mr. Truitt's accomplishments are not confined to his professional career alone. He holds a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law, where he received the Dean's Certificate of Achievement for Outstanding Academic Performance in Business Associations. Additionally, his undergraduate studies led him to a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts.

Admitted to practice law in Florida and Massachusetts, Mr. Truitt's influence extends to various court admissions, including the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The entire team at Vernon Litigation Group is immensely proud of John J. Truitt's exceptional achievement. His recognition in the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ in America serves as a testament to his dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to achieving excellence in the realm of Commercial Litigation.

