Gamers8: Games industry giants gather in Riyadh to shape the future of the sector at the Next World Forum

The Next World Forum takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, August 30-31 , discussing a range of topics, including the esports economy and developments in AI

Speakers in 2022 included Embracer Group, Savvy Games Group, and the IOCs Head of Virtual Sport and Gaming

The innovative Gamers8 Club Awards will hold a prize ceremony, presenting winning teams with awards to cap off another hugely successful Gamers8 season

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next World Forum (NWF), a global gathering of the biggest names in international gaming and esports, announces its return to the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh this August. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation , The Next World Forum caps off the latest hugely successful Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which culminates on August 31st and is the biggest esports and entertainment event in the world.

The forum is designed to shape the sector's future through knowledge exchange, discourse, and debate and aims to highlight the sector's potential to generate revenue and create jobs, both for businesses and for governments. With the aim to create a dedicated space for gaming and esports stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and share knowledge, The Next World Forum will cover key themes, including the esports economy, developments in AI, and gaming as the fastest-growing media sub-sector globally.

His Royal Highness, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Saudi Esports Federation, headlined the 2022 speakers, which also included the International Olympic Committee's Head of Virtual Sport and Gaming Vincent Pereira, as well as Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group, and Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO of Embracer Group.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said, "As we pursue our goal of becoming the global leader in esports and gaming, we look forward to welcoming delegates from across the esports and gaming world to Riyadh this August and sharing our vision for the future of this exciting industry."

His Royal Highness added: "The Next World Forum is the perfect opportunity to determine the course of action required to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry. By bringing together delegates with a range of ideas, experiences, and perspectives, we can both contemplate the present and collaborate on the future."

To cap off the hugely successful Gamers8 season, which saw esports elite competing at the event across titles such as Dota 2, StarCraft, and Tekken, the Saudi Esports Federation will hold Gamers8 Club Awards ceremony at the Next World Forum. The ceremony will present the top winning teams with a share of the $45 million prize pool. Additional awards for individual and team-based categories will be available on live stream on both Gamers8 and Next World Forum Twitch and YouTube channels during the NWF.

Attendance is by invitation only. Those who wish to attend and who have yet to be added to the official invitee list should submit a request for an invitation through the Next World Forum registration form . More information on speakers, topics, and panels can be found in the lead-up to the event on the Next World Forum's official website and social media channels.

About the Next World Forum:

The Next World Forum, a gaming and esports forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 in Riyadh.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center, the Next World Forum is where the global gaming and esports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing, and collaborative ecosystem.

Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the Forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia's thriving role in the gaming and esports industry, as the nation strives to contribute substantially to the dynamic value chain.

Delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in esports and gaming at the second edition of the in-person Forum. These include ministers of sport from various leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

About Gamers8 – The Land Of Heroes:

Gamers8 is the world's largest gaming and esports festival and the destination for elite esports champions and gaming universe lovers. It's the ultimate place to compete for glory and become a hero walking among the worlds of your chosen story. Located in Riyadh at the heart of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 spans a period of eight weeks from July to September 2023, with new challenges and experiences unlocked every week. You can watch the world's top esports teams compete for the highest prize pools, attend performances by global music artists, experience your favorite gaming platforms come to life, and learn the mysteries behind the creation of video games. Gamers8 is your world, and it's your adventure to choose.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes follows the success of last year's Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City. Gamers8 2022 saw the world's best teams and players battle it out across five top titles – Rocket League, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile – for a prize pool of $15 million. The 2022 festival was visited by more than 1.4 million visitors and watched by more than 132 million people around the globe. A total of 391 professional players – representing more than 61 nationalities – and 113 international teams took part in world-class esports competitions. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a total prize pool of over $45 million – triple last year's grand prize total – and will host the elite of esports in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City. The festival will conclude with a gaming and esports forum, known as the 'Next World Forum', that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

About the Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation's activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors, and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

