TruckParkingClub.com serves commercial drivers in eight states

Groundbreaking truck parking service comes to Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckParkingClub.com, the largest and most innovative truck parking marketplace, connecting truckers across America to hosts with available parking locations, announces its free rest stop truck parking availability service is now in eight states across America at no charge to its Members.

TruckParkingClub.com, the AirBnB for trucking parking, is an application that helps drivers save time and fuel by providing instant access to available parking throughout the United States.

With today's announcement, the company has opened up its network of 143 rest stops across eight states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, to over-the-road truckers looking for a safe, clean parking place.

Why is this important

The TruckParkingClub.com team has been driving nationwide to find more truck parking, driving 25,000 miles in 3 months while adding dozens of properties owned by businesses and investors. Interacting with truckers during the journey to grasp the challenges posed by the truck parking shortage resulted in the implementation of a complimentary rest-stop truck parking service.

"Having little awareness of truck parking availability in real-time is one of the biggest issues with truck parking today," says Evan Shelley, CEO at TruckParkingClub.com.

TruckParkingClub.com is solving this decade-old issue by providing truckers with a real-time view of truck parking availability. Whether checking availability at a rest stop or reserving a parking space to drop a trailer, parking for multiple days, or making sure you stay within your hours of service, TruckParkingClub.com is dedicated to solving the parking accessibility problem for the broader trucking community.

"TruckParkingClub.com is proud to offer free rest stop truck parking availability services across eight integral states to help our nation's truckers find legal parking," said Shelley.

How it works

TruckParkingClub.com provides a web and mobile app for truckers to see parking availability and book a space at their desired location. The TruckParkingClub.com app currently includes real-time availability at 143 accessible rest stops and 120 premium parking locations with added services like overnight, multi-night and monthly stays, and reserved spaces.

By creating an account on the website at https://truckparkingclub.com/ or the mobile app, truckers can store their information for easy bookings in the future.

Property owners can list their parking sites on TruckParkingClub.com's website or app by creating an account and answering a few simple questions. TruckParkingClub.com takes the owner's unused space and turns it into truck parking. Typical property members on the platform include trucking companies, storage companies, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck parking operators, real estate investors and more!

TruckParkingClub.com will announce new locations and new features in the near future.

For any questions with the TruckParkingClub.com website, users can call (888) 899-PARK or use the contact us page.

CONTACT: TruckParkingClub.com

(888) 899-PARK

info@truckparkingclub.com

