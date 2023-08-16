Advertise With Us

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301902966.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.