Hesai to Showcase Its High-Performance Automotive Lidar Sensors at IAA Mobility 2023

Media showcase, September 4 th

Exhibit floor, September 5 th to 8 th

Booth: Hall B2 #F10

Test Drive: Hall C2 #A50

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in automotive lidar, will showcase their high-performance sensors at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the world's leading platform for mobility, sustainability, and technology. By creating lidar that meets OEM requirements for performance, reliability, and cost, Hesai is making mass adoption of lidar in vehicles a reality, significantly improving road safety for everyone.

Meet Hesai at IAA Mobility 2023 (PRNewswire)

As confirmed by a recent report published by Yole Intelligence, Hesai is the No. 1 global automotive lidar supplier with the biggest market share by revenue for the second year in a row. At IAA Mobility 2023, Hesai will highlight three of its sensors that are advancing the industry:

AT128

This automotive-grade ultra-high resolution long-range lidar has already secured success with eleven OEM and Tier 1 customers, six of which will start production this year. This is the first primary lidar sensor for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) to be mass-produced and deployed on a large scale (over 10,000 units per month) in passenger vehicles. Thus, providing a profound safety breakthrough for everyone on and near roadways.

ET25

ET25 is setting new standards for behind-the-windshield automotive lidars. Without sacrificing performance, it measures at just 25mm in height, maximizing the cabin space. Sitting behind the windshield, it allows for better aerodynamic design and remains dust and dirt free. With its record-breaking performance, form factor, and cost, ET25 is the perfect in-cabin lidar to create safer and more intelligent vehicles.

FT120

This fully solid-state short-range lidar is designed for ADAS series production vehicles and offers superior performance and reliability. The ultra-wide FOV means zero blind spots, providing real-time perception of small objects, street signs, pavement markings, and more.

IAA visitors can locate Hesai's booth in Hall B2 #F10, Messe München. Hesai will be making strategic announcements, and offering test drives with real-time lidar demonstrations at Hall C2 #A50.

For more information, or to book an interview with the Hesai team on-site, members of the media are invited to contact our PR team at pr@hesaitech.com.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 lidar units in total. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicles, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

