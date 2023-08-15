Survey Finds That Improving Workpapers Tools and Processes Could Unlock Opportunities for Corporate Tax Professionals

100-Plus Corporate Tax Practitioners Identify Workflow Challenges in Arizent/Bloomberg Tax Survey

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax, in collaboration with Arizent, today released survey results that explore the most urgent workflow challenges faced by tax professionals at large U.S. corporations. The results highlight opportunities for companies and organizations to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and job satisfaction within their tax departments through the optimization of workpapers processes and tools.

Top Tax Workpapers Challenges, Per Bloomberg Tax - Arizent Survey (PRNewswire)

Workpapers serve as the foundation of the tax department's workflow and play a pivotal role in tax calculations.

Workpapers serve as the foundation of the tax department's workflow, playing a pivotal role in tax calculations supporting crucial tax deliverables such as provision, compliance, planning, and audits. However, outside of spreadsheets, few technology solutions exist that address the many challenges experienced by tax professionals in their workpapers, and those that do exist often do not work well together.

Among the key survey findings:

More than 92% of corporate tax accountants consider workpapers as critical or very important for supporting the overall tax lifecycle. However, only 36% of tax accountants expressed satisfaction with their current processes and tools for preparing and reviewing workpapers.

The majority of tax accountants face issues with managing data across key tax deliverables. These challenges include excess time spent manually cleaning and prepping source data, increased risk when updating tax calculations for multiple versions of source data, and an inability to trace calculations from the data all the way to the final computations.

The survey further explores the prevalence of challenges preparing and reviewing tax calculations in workpapers, including the need to keep calculations up to date with the latest tax law and to support calculations for internal and external review.

"Recognizing workpapers as a critical and discrete component of the tax workflow is an important step toward improving the entire tax lifecycle through technology," said Adam Schrom, product management director, Bloomberg Tax. "Given the recent and continued advances in technology, tax departments must also continue to evolve to become a strategic asset and deliver greater value to the business."

To view the survey results, please visit http://onb-tax.com/JQpA50PywN2.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Tax & Accounting) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting