FrontRunnerHC Recognized Again on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that FrontRunnerHC has been recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 5th consecutive year. The prestigious list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Patagonia, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Healthcare is ready for disruption, and together, we are driving change." - John (JD) Donnelly, Founder & CEO

"It's a privilege to be honored on the Inc. 5000 list, and to be recognized for five years in a row makes it even more exciting. It takes a team to win, and this achievement certainly reflects the talent and commitment of our team, as well as the support shown by our lab, hospital, physician, and billing clients. We are grateful for the continued confidence placed in us by both our clients and our extensive network of partners," said John (JD) Donnelly, CEO and Founder of FrontRunnerHC.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressure and the rising costs of capital.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"As we exited the pandemic, we knew the healthcare market and our clients' needs were changing so we doubled down," says Donnelly. "We are working with labs, health systems, physician groups, billing companies, and payers to help them succeed and to improve healthcare by finding and fixing patient information as close to the time of service as possible. And 2023 is proving to be a transformative year. I've been in the industry for decades, and the collaborative efforts we are involved in are unlike anything I've seen before. Healthcare is ready for disruption, and together, we are driving change."

About FrontRunnerHC, Inc

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients' experience with instant access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time or batch, and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the largest payer network in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization's ability to get paid and their patients' experience. In addition to the Inc. 5000 list, FrontRunnerHC has been recognized on Inc. magazine's 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces" and Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 list, ranking 10th among the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

