ConcertAI's TeraRecon Partners with GLEAMER to Advance Clinical AI Capabilities on the Eureka Clinical AI Platform

The partnership integrates GLEAMER's cutting-edge BoneView (FDA), BoneView (CE), and ChestView (CE) products into the Eureka Clinical AI platform, revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with GLEAMER, a leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging. By joining forces, the two companies aim to advance the field of radiology by integrating GLEAMER's BoneView and ChestView solutions into TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI Platform.

GLEAMER's BoneView (FDA) and BoneView (CE), which offer AI-powered bone fracture identification, will seamlessly integrate with the Eureka Clinical AI platform. Furthermore, Gleamer's ChestView (CE), an innovative AI solution for pulmonary nodule detection, will also be incorporated, expanding the platform's diagnostic capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with GLEAMER and integrate their advanced AI algorithms into the Eureka Clinical AI platform," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize medical imaging and enhance patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to join forces with TeraRecon, and to make BoneView and ChestView available to all TeraRecon customers," said Christian Allouche, CEO and co-founder of GLEAMER. "It is inspiring to be part of this partnership and to offer tools that aim to assist busy radiographers, radiologists, and clinicians to manage patients at the point of care better, adding value for both staff and the patients."

The addition of GLEAMER's BoneView will aid radiologists, orthopedic surgeons, emergency physicians, family physicians, and physician assistants alike. BoneView identifies fractures in X-ray images and submits them to radiologists for final validation, providing healthcare professionals with a safe, reliable, time-saving, and user-friendly tool.

ChestView AI is designed to assist radiologists and clinicians in triaging cases and increasing diagnostic performances on chest X-rays. It detects pneumothorax, pleural effusion, alveolar syndrome consolidation, nodules, and mediastinal mass on both standing and bedside acquisitions.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Gleamer: Founded in 2017 Gleamer's suite of AI-powered solutions supports radiologists and clinicians in their diagnoses, thereby improving reliability and reducing the time taken to read and process examinations. These solutions' relevance and exceptional performance have been recognized worldwide thanks to nine publications in highly regarded peer-reviewed journals, one of which received the 2022 Alexander Margulis Prize for the best paper on Radiology awarded for its scientific excellence by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Gleamer offers a comprehensive range of standard radiology solutions, including BoneView for identifying bone trauma lesions, ChestView for detecting pulmonary pathologies, BoneMeasurement for automating MSK measurements, and BoneAge for automating bone age estimation. All four solutions hold MDR class IIa CE certification in Europe. BoneView has also received FDA clearance for use in adults and children over the age of two, making it the first AI-powered solution certified for detecting bone fractures in adults and children in the United States.

With 6,500 users in over 650 institutions spanning 24 countries, Gleamer's solutions are now widely acclaimed within the medical imaging industry. The company's outstanding performance and impressive growth have been rewarded by being named the EuroMinnies 2023 Best Vendor in Radiology winner, awarded by AuntMinnie Europe. www.gleamer.ai

