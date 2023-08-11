Universal Creative Collaborates with Jaycon to Deliver Exciting New Villain-Con Minion Blast Attraction in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaycon is delighted to announce another groundbreaking collaboration with Universal Creative, a leading innovator in the world of amusement park attractions, resulting in the realization of the Villain-Con Minion Blaster. Jaycon, an external partner, was engaged to inspect, improve, and construct the handheld interactive blasters and associated charger ports, embodying the achievement of our collaboration.

Villain-con Minion Blaster Ride Jaycon x Universal Collaboration Graphic (PRNewswire)

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blaster sets a new standard in interactive rides, immersing visitors in the whimsical world of the Minions, the beloved characters from the Despicable Me franchise. Every guest will have the chance to experience the excitement of Villain-Con - the largest convention for villains - where they have the chance to join the Vicious 6 supervillain group, recently featured in Universal's blockbuster film, "Minions: The Rise of Gru." This groundbreaking attraction is set to officially open on August 11th to the public.

"We are thrilled to partner with Universal Creative in bringing the Minions to life in an unprecedented manner," said Jiten Chandiramani, CEO of Jaycon. "Our dedicated team has exerted immense effort to design an experience that not only promises endless fun but also offers true immersion, enabling visitors to step into the world of the Minions and become part of their mischievous adventures."

The Minion Blaster ride will showcase state-of-the-art technology, including interactive 3D-like screens, a dynamic walkway, and real-time effects, delivering an unparalleled experience. This exhilarating ride will take guests on a thrilling journey where they can utilize the "E-Liminator X" blaster to create chaos and destruction, accumulating points along the way.

The collaborations between Jaycon and Universal Creative continue to flourish, with Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blaster marking the latest addition to a series of successful joint ventures. This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to creating innovative and captivating attractions that push the boundaries of theme park entertainment.

"We are truly thrilled to extend our collaboration with Universal Creative," added Derek Blankenship, COO of Jaycon. "Together, we are not merely developing gadgets; we are crafting unforgettable experiences that will enchant visitors of all ages."

Anticipated to be a significant crowd-puller at Universal Studios Orlando, Villain-Con Minion Blaster is set to captivate fans of the Despicable Me franchise from all corners of the globe.

About Jaycon

Jaycon is a leading innovator in the amusement park industry, renowned for delivering high-quality, immersive, and technologically advanced attractions. With a team of dedicated designers, engineers, and creatives, Jaycon is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in theme park entertainment.

E-Liminator X Blaster (PRNewswire)

