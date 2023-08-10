Ascend Hotel Collection Expands Footprint in Key Markets Worldwide

Second Quarter Signings and Openings Fuel Growth for Industry's First and Largest Upscale Soft Brand

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascend Hotel Collection, part of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continued 2023 with an impressive second quarter, reinforcing its position as the largest single collection of independent hotels worldwide. The Collection awarded six new agreements and added seven new properties to its domestic portfolio in the second quarter of 2023, providing guests with even more options coast to coast.

Ascend Hotel Collection. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewswire)

These new properties will be backed by the power of Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases, and use those points toward a stay at one of the Collection's properties in new, key markets.

Recent signings include properties in popular destinations across the United States, including:

Three Bears Resort in Warren, Wisconsin . This is the second Ascend property developed by S&L Hospitality, joining The Harborview in Port Washington, WI , and the 6th Choice property under management by the group.

A 44-room property in Red River, New Mexico within walking distance from Red River Canyon and Old Town .

The Bradford Hotel in Springfield, Missouri . This 49-room property in the Medical Mile is developed by Elliot Lodging, adding to a lineup of five existing Choice properties.

La Créole Inn & Suites in Lafayette, Louisiana , a new construction developed by Pride Opportunity Developers.

Black Bear Inn in Orono, Maine . This 68-room property is the latest addition by New England Hospitality to the Collection.

"In addition to continuing to welcome new franchisees to the Collection, we are proud to see existing Choice owners increase their footprint following their continued success with Ascend and other Choice brands," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Since the Collection's inception 15 years ago, we've been committed to helping owners run profitable businesses while maintaining operational independence, providing unmatched support from Choice's industry-leading technology and robust distribution platform."

Recent openings to the Ascend Hotel Collection include unique locations, from alpine resorts to lakeside retreats including:

"From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the scenic shores of Lake Michigan, these new hotels are a great representation of the unique offerings guests have come to expect and value from Ascend," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "As we approach a curated collection of over 360 unique hotels and resorts around the world, we look forward to welcoming even more guests, so they can experience our exceptional service and upscale offerings that enhance their exploration of the destination."

Choice Hotels is an industry challenger within the upscale segment with brands Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson and Cambria Hotels. These upscale brands enable Choice Hotels to meet guests' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for owners.

Additionally, Choice Hotels, with a franchisee-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a mobile-friendly revenue management tool that continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, the award-winning Choice University educational platform delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection is a global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 360 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, open or in the pipeline, including in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.