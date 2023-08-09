RREAF Holdings Announces Expansion into Outdoor Living Platform

RREAF Holdings successfully closes the first tranche of RV Parks with a total capitalization of $157 million

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Holdings LLC, a private real estate development firm, today announced the launch of its fifth platform: Outdoor Living. The company has completed the acquisition of five RV parks with a total capitalization of $157 million. The properties are located in Alabama, Florida, and Texas. RREAF plans to develop additional pads and upgrade existing amenities. RREAF is planning an acquisition of a second tranche of RV parks this year, at an anticipated total capitalization of $550MM.

RV ownership has risen over the past two decades, with 11.2 million RV-owning households but only 1.7 million pads with necessary services like water, sewer, and power. With the RV industry expected to nearly double in value to $64 billion by 2024 and over $88 billion by 2028, the new RREAF platform is positioned to deliver well-located, high-quality, highly amenitized outdoor living properties catering to middle America.

"The RV sector has astonishing growth opportunities stimulated by the economy and the evolution of remote work and school options," said Kip Sowden, CEO of RREAF Holdings. "RREAF Outdoor Living will capitalize on this booming sector of real estate for decades to come. With best-in-class management and highly amenitized options for our guests, we are creating a new segment in the Outdoor Living space and plan on being a significant player as we help it evolve."

Amenities across the parks include resort-style pools, lazy rivers, rope courses, fitness centers, outdoor games, family entertainment facilities, deluxe cabins, golf carts, water slides, basketball courts, pickleball courts, converted "glamping" tiny homes/cabins, mini golf, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, dog parks, onsite laundry, playgrounds, onsite boat and trailer storage, lakes for fishing, zip lining, marinas, and more.

"We realize that a lot of people are looking to downsize their homes and have an adventure at the same time," said Jason Cherry, partner at RREAF Holdings. "RREAF Outdoor Living parks will supply much-needed additional pads with highly amenitized options to cater to the demand."

As part of a five-year plan, RREAF is finalizing site and construction plans, RREAF estimates the branding will be in place across all parks approximately 12 months after takeover. During this time, RREAF will hire and prepare onsite staff, as construction for all the parks is expected to be completed and operating at total capacity between Q2 2025 to Q1 2026.

"For years, we have seen the demand for more RV parks across the U.S. grow. Between homeowners looking to change up their housing lifestyles to individuals wanting the comfort of their own home while they're on the road, RV parks have become a booming part of the ever-growing real estate sector," said RREAF Holdings' Chief Investment Officer Graham Sowden. "With the launch of RREAF Outdoor Living, we are taking RV parks to a new level. RREAF Holdings is committed to growing this platform for our guests and our investors."

For more information, please visit: https://rreaf.com/.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas, with roots that go back 37 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments, acquisition / re-development of RV Resort Communities, Student Housing, and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF and its subsidiary companies employ over 450 people directly and many thousand indirectly, mainly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting, and legal support. RREAF and its debt and equity partners have built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $4.5 billion in assets under management, across 15 states. Winner of the 2021 and 2022 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 and 2023 Select Sponsor, RREAF values its impact on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents, and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence, and expertise with integrity, vision, values, and purpose. For more information, please visit www.rreaf.com.

About RREAF's Outdoor Living Platform

RREAF's Outdoor Living Platform is a notable milestone in the organization's history. With a comprehensive range of high-end amenities, including pickleball courts, dog parks, resort swimming pools, cabanas, and restaurants, the luxury RV platform should attract a diverse range of age groups, from the 55+ demographic to younger generations.

