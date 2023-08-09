Pepsi® Zero Sugar Takes The Field As The "Official Zero of the NFL" Ahead of the 2023 - 2024 Season

Brand Builds on Its Decades Long Partnership with the NFL to Give Away the First-Ever No. 0 Jerseys & Will Celebrate All Things Zero, All Season Long

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the kickoff to the NFL season approaching, football fans will see a lot more zeroes on the gridiron this year as players will be able to don a jersey sporting the No. 0 for the first time in NFL history. As the Official Soft Drink of the NFL for over 20 years and still going strong, Pepsi® is proud to introduce Pepsi® Zero Sugar as the new "Official Zero of the NFL" for the 2023-2024 season – proving Zero has never tasted (or looked) so good, both on and off the field.

To celebrate, Pepsi is joining forces with running back D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles – who announced earlier this year that he'd sport No. 0 during the upcoming season – to give away No. 0 NFL player jerseys from various teams to passionate, unapologetic fans all around the country.

"With many fans expressing their excitement to see which of their favorite players choose Zero, the timing couldn't be more perfect for Pepsi Zero Sugar to show up for the most loyal football watchers," said Melissa Duhaime, Director of Sports Marketing, PepsiCo. "As a longtime NFL partner, Pepsi is proud to have Pepsi Zero Sugar declared the 'Official Zero of the NFL' and elevate fans' gameday experiences by gearing up with the first-ever No. 0 jerseys. We look forward to seeing all the unapologetic fans that join #TeamZero this year!"

Starting today, fans can go to www.pepsizerojersey.com for a chance to score one of the 100 jerseys, through September 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For teams without a player repping No. 0, brand Pepsi will offer to create a custom No. 0 jersey for winning fans. See official rules HERE.

"The Eagles helped bring the idea of No. 0 jerseys to the NFL, and I'm looking forward to being the first player in the team's history to wear this number," said D'Andre Swift. "Partnering with Pepsi Zero Sugar, the Official Zero of the NFL, is really exciting and gives our devoted fans a chance to represent #TeamZero all season long!"

Pepsi Zero Sugar is also teaming up with additional players taking No. 0 to join D'Andre Swift on #TeamZero throughout the season.

All season long Pepsi will roll out additional touchpoints to celebrate Zero including:

Zero Games? Zero Problem: The NFL is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, but many are surprised to learn that the majority of NFL fans have never attended an NFL game. As part of the Pepsi Zero Sugar "Official Zero of the NFL" platform, the brand will debut the "Zero Games Ticket Giveaway" later this season, giving passionate, diehard NFL fans the opportunity to score tickets to their first NFL game! Fans should stay tuned for official rules and timing from Pepsi social media channels.

Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Year: The popular fan-voted Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Year program returns for the 2023-2024 season with new digital and linear content consumer engagement opportunities, and more. Fans can visit The popular fan-voted Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Year program returns for the 2023-2024 season with new digital and linear content consumer engagement opportunities, and more. Fans can visit www.nfl.com/rookies for details.

