Multifamily Housing Sector Leader Doug Bibby Joins Bilt Rewards Alliance as Chairman

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards , the leading rewards platform for renters, today announced the appointment of Douglas M. Bibby as Chairman of the Bilt Awards Alliance.

In this new and critical role Doug will work closely with Bilt's network of owners and operators representing over three million units and growing.

These include Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM, and more.

Mr. Bibby said, "What drew me to Bilt was their positively disruptive business model that has literally turned the rent payment paradigm on its head.

"This exciting opportunity is a continuation of my passion to make the rental experience intrinsically and financially rewarding for residents as well as drive value for owners through resident retention and engagement.

"Rent Day is no longer dreaded by renters because of this breakthrough rewards program, and owners and managers are the beneficiaries through greater resident loyalty, alongside meaningful cost savings and new revenue streams.

"Moreover, Bilt has found a way to work with the credit reporting agencies so that residents, for the first time ever, can build credit histories at no cost.

On Mr. Bibby's appointment, Ankur Jain, CEO and founder Bilt Rewards said: "We're delighted to welcome Doug to the Bilt team.

"He is a renowned leader in the Multifamily Housing sector and his commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is legendary and will be an important part of his new role."

Mr. Bibby added, "The social impact offered by Bilt can now be quantified as these accumulated rewards points can be used to pay rent, take trips and spread wealth to local communities, all the while building bonafide credit histories.

"These benefits translate to measurable and significant social contributions, which will catch the attention of investors looking for ESG contributions from apartment companies."

Mr. Bibby is an experienced executive whose career has spanned senior leadership positions in communications, mortgage finance, and residential real estate.

He most recently retired from the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) where he served as president for over 21 years.

During his tenure at NMHC, Mr. Bibby led the team representing over 1,600 member firms in the $3 trillion multifamily housing sector.

In recognition of his service to the multifamily industry, Mr. Bibby was elected to the Multifamily Executive publication's Hall of Fame in 2019 and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Multi Housing News.

Prior to joining NMHC, Mr. Bibby spent 16 years as a senior officer of Fannie Mae, where he served on the company's Management Committee throughout his tenure. He was part of the top management team that is credited with the remarkable turnaround at Fannie Mae in the book Good to Great.

Mr. Bibby began his career with the worldwide communications firm J. Walter Thompson where he served a variety of clients both domestically and internationally over his 12-year career with the company. At the time of his departure from J. Walter Thompson, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the firm's Washington, D.C. operations. Mr. Bibby has been active in the non-profit community of Washington, D.C. for the past 35 years.

Mr. Bibby graduated from Denison University with a B.A. degree and was honored with the university's Alumni Citation Award in 2004. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

