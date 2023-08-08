Making Currency Exchange Easier

Announcement: "ICE International Currency Exchange" new No-Fee Best-Rate website.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - "ICE" International Currency Exchange, a leading provider of currency exchange services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://www.icecurrency-usa.com The user-friendly website offers travelers a convenient platform to access reliable currency exchange services. This a no-fee and our best exchange rates service. "ICE" is dedicated to ensuring hassle-free currency exchange experiences for all travelers so they can conveniently exchange their currency upon arrival or departure, ensuring they have the necessary cash for their journey. The service is available at major airports across the United States, including Miami (MIA), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Dallas (DFW), Atlanta (ATL), Seattle (SEA), Washington (IAD) and JFK (TERMINAL1).

I am thrilled to introduce our new website, said Bharat Shah, Director at ICE- USA . "We provide superior online currency exchange services that combine airport convenience, our best rates, no fees, and expert guidance. "We are excited to enhance traveler's experience and remain the preferred currency exchange choice in the country."

Navesh Kawall, East Coast Director, mentions that "our repeat customers simply know cards are only accepted in some places, and they charge extra fees and apply non-competitive rates. These days the way to travel is to bring between $50 and $100 per day in local currency to cover tips, taxis, public restrooms, restaurants, and small vendor/shop purchases." For Navesh, it's all about "Spend Wisely Abroad, and Stay Debt-Free by getting your travel money before departure!"

For Hugo Gomez , West Coast Director, it's not just about the bank fees; bringing local cash provides peace and assurance. "Daily, I hear travelers saying abroad payment systems were down or that their banks shut off their cards for unusual abroad transactions. We recommend bringing cash and keeping it apart from cards as a safety backup." He adds that a well-deserved vacation should be stress-free, so we created a click-and-collect solution for foreseeing travelers.

USA dollars are legal tender in only eight countries; USA , Ecuador , Salvador , Marshall, Micronesia , Palau , East Timor , and Zimbabwe . Many countries only use local currencies for everyday transactions. Travel like a local; use your airport free time to get your local money before leaving.

