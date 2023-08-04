InCheck will offer pre-employment background checks and educational content for employers and candidates as a component of The Way Out's Newly Launched Fair Chance Employment Platform

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCheck, a leading national provider of background screening and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Way Out, a second chance employment platform provider. This collaboration aims to offer employers and candidates a seamless experience in conducting background checks while providing valuable educational resources to promote Fair Chance Hiring.

InCheck and The Way Out Join Forces to Help Justice Involved Individuals Find Jobs

Fair Chance Hiring has emerged as a critical issue in today's job market, as employers increasingly recognize the importance of considering the hire of individuals with criminal records. This partnership between InCheck and The Way Out will address potential challenges by offering innovative solutions that empower employers to make fair and informed hiring decisions, and help candidates understand how screening and monitoring programs work.

InCheck is known for their comprehensive and accurate background screening services, customized programs, and friendly, helpful customer service. With access to a vast network of data and reporting capabilities, InCheck enables employers to obtain thorough candidate reports efficiently and effectively. By partnering with The Way Out, they will now be able to provide employers with educational content that sheds light on the benefits of Fair Chance Hiring and the best practices to implement it.

Rachel Morafcik, CEO of InCheck, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Way Out in our endeavor to make background checks informative, inclusive, and equitable. By combining our expertise in background screening with The Way Out's connections and platform, we aim to empower employers to adopt Fair Chance Hiring practices and provide job opportunities for deserving candidates."

Eli Rivera, CEO of The Way Out, emphasized the importance of education in Fair Chance Hiring, stating, "We are excited to partner with InCheck to bring meaningful educational content to employers. By educating employers about the benefits of Fair Chance Hiring and equipping them with the necessary resources, we believe that we can create positive change and opportunities for individuals who deserve a second chance. The Way Out is committed to navigating the complexities of hiring individuals with criminal records to create a more inclusive workforce."

By joining forces, both organizations aim to make a significant impact on the hiring practices of organizations across various industries. For more information about InCheck or The Way Out, please visit inchecksolutions.com or thewayoutelps.com.

About InCheck

Founded in 2002 and located in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a full suite of background screening and monitoring services. From criminal background checks and employment or education verifications, to drug screening, occupational health services and reference checks, InCheck provides customized, collaborative solutions for organizations seeking process flexibility and a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. InCheck's technology platform allows for seamless ordering and reporting – along with easy integrations with over 50+ popular applicant tracking systems. Learn more about how InCheck's international screening solutions can be customized to your organization, skill sets, locations, and process at inchecksolutions.com, or by calling (414) 727-1718.

About The Way Out

Founded in 2021 by two justice impacted individuals, The Way Out connects justice impacted persons with employers, helping to eliminate implicit or other biases in the hiring process. The Way Out additionally focuses on development and retention by offering ongoing training and support opportunities, through its partnership with workforce development boards and supportive services providers. By providing a streamlined, support and communication platform for justice impacted job seekers, employers, and supportive services providers, The Way Out is able to continuously fill its pipeline with qualified, talented, and eager-to-work individuals, waiting to fill open positions across various industries. Learn more about The Way Out's solutions for job seekers, employers and service providers at Fair Chance Employment Platform | The Way Out (thewayouthelps.com).

