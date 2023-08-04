Human Appeal and Americares offer thousands access to health services with new clinic in Northwest Syria

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International humanitarian charity, Human Appeal, has opened a new permanent healthcare center in Al Zohoor town, Northwest Syria, thanks to the generous support of Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization.

A baby receives a medical check-up by a doctor at Human Appeal's new clinic in northwest Syria. (PRNewswire)

Recognizing the critical need for basic health services in Al Zohoor following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the region on February 6, 2023, Americares provided Human Appeal with $300,000 in emergency funding to establish a health clinic for earthquake survivors, including displaced women, children and the elderly.

The new center provides facilities spanning first aid, in-patient treatment, children and women's clinics, a laboratory, pharmacy, and dental clinic, offering free healthcare to families displaced by the earthquake. It also includes a psychological support clinic, offering invaluable psychiatric aid to children who have been affected by the crisis.

"This new clinic will increase access to critical health services in a region where health care is needed now more than ever," said Americares Director of International Emergency Response Cora Nally. "We're proud to be part of this effort."

Americares responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings preparedness programs to communities vulnerable to disasters. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

Since recently opening its doors in June 2023, the facility has already treated over 2,000 people, and has the capacity to serve 225 patients per day.

Dr. Nihat Kashoor, a Medical Coordinator for Human Appeal in northwest Syria, comments: 'It's been an incredibly difficult year for the people of Syria. Millions are still trying to piece their lives back together following the devastating earthquake earlier this year. We quickly recognized the importance of Al Zohoor as a refuge for those displaced by the quake. In the initial aftermath, we prioritized offering shelter and food security. Once established, it was a vital priority to provide free medical care to those who lost everything in the natural disaster. We're proud to have opened the healthcare center in Al Zohoor in collaboration with one of our longstanding partners, Americares, and hope to provide a stable future for all those affected by the earthquake.'

In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, which killed just over 8 thousand people in Syria, Human Appeal began moving families who lost their homes in the earthquake into the 1,000 brick homes it recently built in the town it named Al Zohoor or the floral town. Now in conjunction with Americares, the new clinic is serving these families with a wide range of healthcare.

