Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

16.8% Domestic Same Store Sales Growth

Increases Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Highlights for the fiscal second quarter 2023 compared to the fiscal second quarter 2022:

System-wide sales increased 27.8% to $809.8 million

50 net new openings in the fiscal second quarter 2023

Domestic same store sales increased 16.8%

Domestic restaurant AUVs exceeded $1.7 million

Digital sales increased to 65.2%

Total revenue increased 27.9% to $107.2 million

Net income increased 21.6% to $16.2 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million , or $0.44 per diluted share in the prior fiscal second quarter

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, increased 27.4% to $17.0 million , or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $13.3 million , or $0.45 per diluted share in the prior fiscal second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 47.1% to $34.4 million , compared to adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million in the prior fiscal second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

"Our second quarter demonstrated the continued strength and staying power of our strategies. We exceeded $1.7 million AUVs fueled by 16.8% growth in domestic same store sales, which was primarily due to transaction growth," said Michael Skipworth, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We opened 50 net new restaurants for the quarter and surpassed 2,000 restaurants globally. And yet, we're just getting started as we work toward our 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth and our vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

Key operating metrics for the fiscal second quarter 2023 compared to the fiscal second quarter 2022:



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Number of system-wide restaurants open at end of period 2,046

1,858 Number of domestic franchise restaurants open at end of period 1,749

1,600 Number of international franchise restaurants open at end of period 252

219 System-wide sales (in millions) $ 810

$ 634 Domestic AUV (in thousands) $ 1,704

$ 1,581 Domestic same store sales growth 16.8 %

(3.3) % Company-owned domestic same store sales growth 5.7 %

(4.9) % Net income (in thousands) $ 16,181

$ 13,307 Adjusted net income (in thousands) $ 17,005

$ 13,345 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 34,350

$ 23,344

Fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results

Total revenue for the fiscal second quarter 2023 increased to $107.2 million from $83.8 million in the fiscal second quarter last year. Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other increased $11.9 million primarily due to domestic same store sales growth of 16.8% and 182 net new franchise restaurants since June 25, 2022. Advertising fees increased $7.6 million due to a 27.8% increase in system-wide sales in the fiscal second quarter 2023. Company-owned restaurant sales increased $3.8 million due to an increase of $2.9 million related to the addition of six net new company-owned restaurants since the prior fiscal second quarter, as well as a 5.7% increase in company-owned same store sales driven by an increase in transactions.

Cost of sales increased to $16.6 million from $14.9 million in the fiscal second quarter of the prior year. As a percentage of company-owned restaurant sales, cost of sales decreased to 73.7% from 79.5% in the prior year comparable period. The decrease was primarily driven by food, beverage and packaging costs benefiting from a 39.6% decrease in the cost of bone-in chicken wings as compared to the prior fiscal second quarter.

Selling, general & administrative ("SG&A") increased $8.2 million to $22.1 million from $13.9 million in the fiscal second quarter of the prior year. The prior fiscal second quarter was impacted by the benefit of $4.1 million of stock awards forfeited during the quarter. In addition, incentive compensation and performance-based stock compensation expense increased $2.2 million related to the Company's current fiscal year performance, headcount related expenses increased $1.2 million to support the growth in our business, and consulting fees increased $1.1 million associated with the Company's strategic initiatives.

Interest expense, net was $4.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $6.0 million of interest expense, net in the comparable period in 2022. The decrease was driven by $1.6 million in interest income earned on our cash balances during the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023.

Financial Outlook

Based on year-to-date results, the Company is providing updated guidance for 2023, which is a 52-week fiscal year:

10% to 12% domestic same store sales growth, previously high-single digits;

240 to 250 global net new units, previously 240 global net new units;

SG&A of between $91.0 - $93.0 million , which includes $3.9 million in consulting projects to support the Company's strategic initiatives, previously $85.5 - $87.5 million ; and

Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $14.0 - $15.0 million , reflecting an increase in incentive based compensation based on company performance, previously $12.0 - $13.0 million .

Additionally, the Company is reiterating guidance for depreciation and amortization of between $14.0 - $15.0 million for 2023.

Restaurant Development

As of July 1, 2023, there were 2,046 Wingstop restaurants system-wide. This included 1,794 restaurants in the United States, of which 1,749 were franchised restaurants and 45 were company-owned, and 252 franchised restaurants were in international markets. During the fiscal second quarter 2023, there were 50 net system-wide Wingstop restaurant openings.

Quarterly Dividend

In recognition of the Company's strong cash flow generation and our commitment to returning value to stockholders, on August 1, 2023, our board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend payable to Wingstop stockholders from $0.19 to $0.22 per share of common stock, resulting in a total dividend of approximately $6.6 million. This dividend will be paid on September 8, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2023.

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Domestic average unit volume ("AUV") consists of the average annual sales of all restaurants that have been open for a trailing 52-week period or longer. This measure is calculated by dividing sales during the applicable period for all restaurants being measured by the number of restaurants being measured. Domestic AUV includes revenue from both company-owned and franchised restaurants. Domestic AUV allows management to assess our domestic company-owned and franchised restaurant economics. Changes in domestic AUV are primarily driven by increases in same store sales and are also influenced by opening new restaurants.

Domestic same store sales reflects the change in year-over-year sales for the same store restaurant base. We define the same store restaurant base to include those restaurants open for at least 52 full weeks. This measure highlights the performance of existing restaurants, while excluding the impact of new restaurant openings and permanent closures. We review same store sales for domestic company-owned restaurants as well as system-wide domestic restaurants. Domestic same store sales growth is driven by increases in transactions and average transaction size. Transaction size increases are driven by price increases or favorable mix shift from either an increase in items purchased or shifts into higher priced items.

System-wide sales represents net sales for all of our company-owned and franchised restaurants, as reported by franchisees. This measure allows management to better assess changes in our royalty revenue, our overall store performance, the health of our brand and the strength of our market position relative to competitors. Our system-wide sales growth is driven by new restaurant openings as well as increases in same store sales.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), further adjusted for losses on debt extinguishment and financing transactions, transaction costs, costs and fees associated with investments in our strategic initiatives, and stock-based compensation expense. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, gains and losses on disposal of assets are no longer presented as an adjustment to EBITDA, in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Prior period amounts have been excluded from EBITDA adjustments to conform to the current presentation.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for losses on debt extinguishment and financing transactions, transaction costs, costs and fees associated with investments in our strategic initiatives, and related tax adjustments that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or business outlook over the long-term.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted share count.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions above may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors because not all companies and analysts calculate certain non-GAAP measurements in the same manner.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,046 as of July 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, including those indicated above. By providing non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release. In addition, the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") concurrent with the issuance of this press release includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of our business strategies and our expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, trends, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "believe," "think," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "can," "could," "project," "potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements are accompanied by such terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, our 2023 fiscal year outlook for domestic same store sales growth, SG&A expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and unit growth. These forward-looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to uncertainties, risks, and factors relating to our operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this news release.

When considering forward-looking statements in this news release or that we make in other reports or statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this news release and future reports we file with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and we cannot predict when they may arise or how they may affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



July 1,

2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,500

$ 184,496 Restricted cash 11,444

13,296 Accounts receivable, net 10,747

9,461 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,548

4,252 Advertising fund assets, restricted 21,944

15,167 Total current assets 238,183

226,672 Property and equipment, net 78,570

66,851 Goodwill 65,175

62,514 Trademarks 32,700

32,700 Customer relationships, net 8,378

9,015 Other non-current assets 28,211

26,438 Total assets $ 451,217

$ 424,190 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 6,112

$ 5,219 Other current liabilities 30,732

34,726 Current portion of debt —

7,300 Advertising fund liabilities 21,944

15,167 Total current liabilities 58,788

62,412 Long-term debt, net 711,411

706,846 Deferred revenues, net of current 28,296

27,052 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 3,150

4,180 Other non-current liabilities 14,923

14,561 Total liabilities 816,568

815,051 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' deficit





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

29,977,614 and 29,932,668 shares issued and outstanding as of July 1,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 300

300 Additional paid-in-capital 2,038

2,797 Retained deficit (367,327)

(393,321) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (362)

(637) Total stockholders' deficit (365,351)

(390,861) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 451,217

$ 424,190

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1,

2023

June 25,

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue:





Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other $ 47,984

$ 36,044 Advertising fees 36,596

28,987 Company-owned restaurant sales 22,593

18,746 Total revenue 107,173

83,777 Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (1) 16,642

14,899 Advertising expenses 38,729

29,685 Selling, general and administrative 22,128

13,949 Depreciation and amortization 3,218

2,547 Loss on disposal of assets —

323 Total costs and expenses 80,717

61,403 Operating income 26,456

22,374 Interest expense, net 4,244

5,986 Other (income) expense (46)

26 Income before income tax expense 22,258

16,362 Income tax expense 6,077

3,055 Net income $ 16,181

$ 13,307







Earnings per share





Basic $ 0.54

$ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.44







Weighted average shares outstanding





Basic 29,972

29,882 Diluted 30,049

29,914







Dividends per share $ 0.19

$ 0.17



(1) Cost of sales includes all operating expenses of company-owned restaurants, including advertising expenses, and excludes depreciation and amortization, which are presented separately.

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Information

Cost of Sales Margin Analysis

(amounts in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

In dollars

As a % of

company-owned

restaurant sales

In dollars

As a % of

company-owned

restaurant sales Cost of sales:













Food, beverage and packaging costs $ 7,264

32.2 %

$ 7,376

39.3 % Labor costs 5,520

24.4 %

4,328

23.1 % Other restaurant operating expenses 4,408

19.5 %

3,607

19.2 % Vendor rebates (550)

(2.4) %

(412)

(2.2) % Total cost of sales $ 16,642

73.7 %

$ 14,899

79.5 %

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Information

Restaurant Count



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1,

2023

June 25,

2022 Domestic Franchised Activity:





Beginning of period 1,710

1,551 Openings 42

49 Closures (1)

— Acquired by Company (2)

— Restaurants end of period 1,749

1,600







Domestic Company-Owned Activity:





Beginning of period 43

37 Openings —

2 Closures —

— Acquired by Company 2

— Restaurants end of period 45

39







Total Domestic Restaurants 1,794

1,639







International Franchised Activity:





Beginning of period 243

203 Openings 9

16 Closures —

— Restaurants end of period 252

219







Total System-wide Restaurants 2,046

1,858

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1,

2023

June 25,

2022 Net income $ 16,181

$ 13,307 Interest expense, net 4,244

5,986 Income tax expense 6,077

3,055 Depreciation and amortization 3,218

2,547 EBITDA $ 29,720

$ 24,895 Additional adjustments:





Consulting fees (a) 1,084

50 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 3,546

(1,601) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,350

$ 23,344





(a) Represents non-recurring consulting fees that are not part of our ongoing operations and are incurred to execute discrete, project-based strategic initiatives, which are included in Selling, general and administrative on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The costs incurred in the thirteen weeks ended June 25, 2022 include third-party consulting fees incurred relating to a strategic initiative to consider the development of a business plan and financial model for potential vertical integration of a poultry complex, which review was completed in fiscal year 2022. The costs incurred in the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 include consulting fees relating to a comprehensive review of our long-term growth strategy for our domestic business to explore potential future initiatives, and which review is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023. Given the magnitude and scope of these two strategic review initiatives that are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future, the Company considers the incremental consulting fees incurred with respect to the initiatives not reflective of the ongoing costs to operate its business.



(b) Includes non-cash, stock-based compensation.

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 1,

2023

June 25,

2022 Numerator:





Net income $ 16,181

$ 13,307 Adjustments:





Consulting fees (a) 1,084

50 Tax effect of adjustments (b) (260)

(12) Adjusted net income $ 17,005

$ 13,345







Denominator:





Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 30,049

29,914







Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.57

$ 0.45





(a) Represents non-recurring consulting fees that are not part of our ongoing operations and are incurred to execute discrete, project-based strategic initiatives, which are included in Selling, general and administrative on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The costs incurred in the thirteen weeks ended June 25, 2022 include third-party consulting fees incurred relating to a strategic initiative to consider the development of a business plan and financial model for potential vertical integration of a poultry complex, which review was completed in fiscal year 2022. The costs incurred in the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 include consulting fees relating to a comprehensive review of our long-term growth strategy for our domestic business to explore potential future initiatives, and which review is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023. Given the magnitude and scope of these two strategic review initiatives that are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future, the Company considers the incremental consulting fees incurred with respect to the initiatives not reflective of the ongoing costs to operate its business.



(b) Represents the tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments to reflect corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 24% for the periods ended July 1, 2023 and June 25, 2022, which includes provisions for U.S. federal income taxes, and assumes the respective statutory rates for applicable state and local jurisdictions.

