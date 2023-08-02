Jeep® Graphic Studio Launches Jurassic Park Package to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Original 1993 Film

Exclusive, limited Jurassic Park Package from Jeep® Graphic Studio commemorates the 30th anniversary of the original 1993 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Decals inspired by the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara that appeared in the iconic film

Graphics package can be installed on any 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler, 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2020-2023 Jeep Gladiator

100 units available in limited run; each package individually numbered 00-99

Orders are open now at JeepGraphicStudio.com; available in North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico )

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® brand's Jeep Graphic Studio celebrates the larger-than-life 30th anniversary of the original 1993 "Jurassic Park" film with the launch of an exclusive, limited Jurassic Park Package, allowing the Jeep brand community to showcase their admiration for the blockbuster "Jurassic Park" film on their own Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles.

Jeep® Graphic Studio Launches Jurassic Park Appearance Package to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original 1993 film. (PRNewswire)

"This year marks three decades since the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara was featured in the original 'Jurassic Park' film, and since that time, it's been remarkable to see the cultivation and evolution of both the Jeep brand and the Jurassic World franchise around the world," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This exclusive Jurassic Park Package gives fans and Jeep brand enthusiasts alike the chance to make their Jeep 4x4 vehicle unique reflecting both their personality and pride of ownership."

The Jeep brand and the Jurassic World franchise have an enduring shared history beyond the 1993 film. In 2018, prior to the release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the Jeep brand launched a 60-second spot during the Big Game that paid homage to the iconic scene in "Jurassic Park" featuring the Jeep Wrangler. In addition, in the summer 2022, the Jeep brand partnered with Universal Pictures to launch a global marketing campaign to celebrate the epic film "Jurassic World Dominion." The Jurassic World franchise has thrilled fans around the globe for three decades and has earned more than $6 billion worldwide.

Available for Jeep Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe and Gladiator, the unique Jurassic Park Package, inspired by the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara vehicles that appeared in the original film, include the following:

Package 1 - Graphics and Shifter Insert (no transfer case insert) - $550

Jurassic Park logo door graphics (set of two)

Jurassic Park numbered center hood graphic

Jurassic Park side hood graphics (set of two) - choice of Jeep 4x4 model

Jurassic Park numbered swing gate handle graphic - Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe only

Jurassic Park numbered fender vent graphics (set of two)

Jurassic Park numbered shifter insert with T. rex

Package 2: Graphics and Shifter Insert with Transfer Case Insert - $650

Jurassic Park logo door graphics (set of two)

Jurassic Park numbered center hood graphic

Jurassic Park side hood graphics (set of two) - choice of Jeep 4x4 model

Jurassic Park numbered swing gate handle graphic – Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe only

Jurassic Park numbered fender vent graphics (set of two)

Jurassic Park numbered shifter insert with T. rex

Jurassic Park textured Grassy Island transfer case shifter insert

Each of the 100 packages will be uniquely numbered, and orders are open now for Jeep brand and Jurassic Park enthusiasts at JeepGraphicStudio.com.

Jurassic Park

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg's ultimate thrill ride, "Jurassic Park," celebrating 30 years in 2023. Featuring Academy Award-winning visual effects and groundbreaking filmmaking, this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. "Jurassic Park" takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the Earth, and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again. "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeep Graphic Studio

Launched in 2021, Jeep Graphic Studio centers around consumer and market demands to deliver graphics requested by its customers, allowing for greater personalization and customization of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles. The graphics are offered directly from the Jeep brand, with each custom print measured to ensure the proper fit and finish

Offerings include 3D-printed shifter inserts, hood graphics and fender inserts. All graphics are made using the highest quality material with longevity in mind. Unlike other graphics for sale for customer personalization, Jeep Graphic Studio products come with a 5- or 7-year guarantee (depending on pieces) against UV damage and graphic peel. With every order, customers will receive installation tools and videos to showcase how to install the graphics properly at home.

Enthusiasts can visit JeepGraphicStudio.com for more information.

Jeep Brand

