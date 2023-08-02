Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, Named to Forbes' 2023 50 Over 50 List

Beauty Mogul Recognized for Impressive Career and Industry Achievements

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Carolyn Aronson, the CEO and founder of It's A 10 Haircare, has been recognized and honored in Forbes' prestigious 50 Over 50 list for 2023— the only haircare brand represented on the list. This esteemed accolade celebrates Carolyn's remarkable achievements, visionary leadership, and significant contributions to the beauty industry, inspiring countless individuals around the world.

Forbes' 50 Over 50 list celebrates trailblazers who continue to push the boundaries of success and pave the way for others in their industries. Carolyn Aronson's inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to her trailblazing spirit, transformative leadership, and unwavering dedication to empowering others. Aronson's journey to success has been nothing short of inspiring. Having spent time in foster care before being adopted by her parents, she attributes her drive to succeed to her unconventional background. Her resilience and determination have not only shaped her personal journey but also become a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals worldwide.

In 2005, Carolyn Aronson embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by creating the signature Miracle Leave-In, a groundbreaking haircare product that would become the cornerstone of her brand, It's A 10 Haircare. This revolutionary formula has captivated customers worldwide, resulting in an impressive 17 million bottles sold annually. In 2017, at the age of 51, Carolyn demonstrated her steadfast determination and entrepreneurial prowess by acquiring full ownership of It's A 10 Haircare, making it the largest Hispanic- and female-owned brand in the haircare industry. Carolyn's success has also expanded beyond the world of haircare, with additional beauty ventures including It's a 10 Tools, EX10SIONS, Be a 10 Cosmetics, and an extension into the men's hair color category with new brand, Rewind It 10, in partnership with rapper, Fat Joe, set to launch later this year. The new men's line will feature DJ Khaled, Tank, Travis Kelce, Tyson Beckford, Jencarlos Canela, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Creekman, and, of course, Fat Joe.

Since becoming the sole owner, Carolyn Aronson has driven unparalleled growth for the brand. In just five years, she expanded distribution from two countries to an impressive 73 countries, solidifying It's A 10 Haircare as a global beauty powerhouse. Under her guidance, the company's retail sales skyrocketed from approximately $200 million in retail sales in 2017 to an astounding $500 million in retail sales in 2022. Beyond her remarkable entrepreneurial achievements, Carolyn's ingenuity and strategic thinking have been further exemplified through her trademarking of "National Love Your Hair Day" in 2017. This innovative, philanthropic, and e-commerce event generated an astonishing $1.5 million in sales last year, further cementing It's a 10 Haircare's status as an industry leader.

"I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be included in such impressive company on Forbes' 50 Over 50 list," said Aronson. "To stand alongside accomplished individuals who have made a profound impact on their industries is both humbling and inspiring. This recognition reinforces my belief in the power of perseverance, innovation, and true commitment to excellence. I share this achievement with the incredible team at It's A 10 Haircare and extend my heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and partners who have been instrumental in our journey. Together, we will continue to break barriers and create positive change in the beauty industry and beyond."

For the full Forbes 50 Over 50 Lifestyle list, see here: https://www.forbes.com/50over50/lifestyle.

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

