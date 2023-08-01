Kleinfeld Bridal Hosts First, Traveling Trunk Show with Brides by Lola Dré

Randy Fenoli, bridal designer and TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress" star, will be on-hand to help brides find their forever gown

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Kleinfeld, the leader in bridal fashion and home of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress", is excited to bring its world-renowned, white glove bridal experience to Brides by Lola Dré, the first luxury bridal salon in Jupiter, during an exclusive trunk show. For two days only on August 28th and 29th, Kleinfeld will be taking its premium selection of designer dresses, top bridal stylists, and signature service on the road to the Brides by Lola Dré salon to help Florida brides perfect their bridal looks.

This inaugural event is set to redefine the bridal shopping experience. The exclusive trunk show will feature the expertise of bridal designer and TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress" star Randy Fenoli and the dedicated Kleinfeld team.

This trunk show will showcase a specially curated selection of Kleinfeld gowns, each one thoughtfully chosen to reflect elegance, uniqueness, and a fashion-forward vision. It presents an incredible opportunity for these future brides to view, try on, and purchase gowns from one of the world's leading bridal retailers.

"At Kleinfeld, we are dedicated to providing an unmatched experience that caters to the needs of every bride," said Ronnie Rothstein, CEO of Kleinfeld Bridal. "Over the course of several years, we have searched the Florida market for the right partner to take the magic of Kleinfeld on the road and finally found a team who could match our level of service at Lola Dré."

"It's a great honor to collaborate with Kleinfeld, and we are looking forward to providing our clients with an even more comprehensive and exquisite bridal experience," echoed Lola Dré's CEO, Joseph Rahman.

To attend this trunk show, brides should schedule their appointments as early as possible, as slots are filling quickly. For more information about the event or to book an appointment, please visit www.bridesbyloladre.com or contact Lola Dré directly at Kleinfeld@bridesbyloladre.com.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Brides by Lola Dré:

Brides by Lola Dré, the premier luxury bridal salon in south Florida is an extension of the Lola Dré brand which includes their flagship boutique, Lola Dré and SAND by Lola Dré. Brides by Lola Dre offers the same exceptional service and VIP treatment that Kleinfeld offers in New York.

