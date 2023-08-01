Infleqtion's miniMOT V2 Named Silver Honoree by the 2023 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the world's quantum information company, today announced that its miniMOT V2, a compact off-the-shelf trapped atom vacuum system, was recognized among the best by the 2023 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. This recognition highlights the miniMOT V2's significance in advancing quantum research, education, and workforce development.

miniMOT V2 (PRNewswire)

Peter Fretty, Group Publisher of Laser Focus World, expressed his congratulations to Infleqtion, stating, "On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Infleqtion on their Silver level honoree status," said Laser Focus World Group Publisher Peter Fretty. "This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year."

The miniMOT V2 is equipped with an intuitive user interface, offering users greater control over critical system parameters, ultimately enhancing the flexibility of neutral atom experiments with rubidium (Rb) or cesium (Cs) atoms. Unlike traditional bulky vacuum equipment, the miniMOT V2 eliminates the complexities of setup, enabling researchers, students, and application developers to focus on their work and achieve results faster.

Dr. Chuck Williams, Product Manager for Infleqtion's Quantum Cores business, underscored the miniMOT V2's significance in advancing quantum research, saying, "As the quantum industry matures, we continue to see the need for commercial products that enable researchers, scientists, educators, and application developers to quickly execute their experimental goals and meet their product development milestones. The miniMOT V2's new design and features provide users with even greater flexibility to create and control quantum matter within hours, not months."

Beyond its impact on cutting-edge research, the miniMOT V2 is breaking barriers in education. Infleqtion has collaborated with undergraduate educators to develop experiments that introduce students to the exciting world of quantum physics. This visionary platform equips the next generation of quantum researchers and practitioners with essential skill sets, as quantum technologies become increasingly vital for industries and governments worldwide.

To learn more about the miniMOT V2 and its cutting-edge capabilities, please visit Infleqtion's website at https://infleqtion.com/minimotv2.

About Laser Focus World

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com .

Infleqtion (PRNewswire)

