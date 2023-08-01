EmVenio Research adds principal investigators to research team

Hiring enables EmVenio to meet a wider demand of clinical research needs

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research organization EmVenio Research recently announced the addition of Dr. Stephen Blank, M.D., and Dr. Suzanne Swan, M.D., to its team, serving as principal investigators. In their roles, they will oversee and conduct objective clinical research to ensure independent, high quality and reproducible results, as well as manage oversight of compliance, financial, personnel and other related aspects of research projects. Coming from varying medical backgrounds, Dr. Blank and Dr. Swan offer a diversity of expertise, expanding EmVenio's ability to conduct a wider range of clinical trials.

"Drs. Blank and Swan bring to our team a magnitude of experience and knowledge in the research of new treatments and therapies," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "With their diverse backgrounds in medicine, they offer a unique level of oversight to the studies EmVenio conducts and provide our organization the depth to conduct a wider range of clinical research studies for pharmaceutical and clinical research organizations."

Dr. Stephen Blank specializes in obstetrics and gynecological care with more than 40 years of experience as a practicing physician, 25 of which were spent in the clinical research field as an investigator. He served nearly 20 years as a principal investigator at Mt. Vernon Clinical Research in Sandy Springs, Georgia . His extensive clinical research background spans across 190 studies, many focused in the OB-GYN field, including treatments for pre- and postmenopausal conditions, endometriosis and uterine fibroids.



Dr. Blank is a member of the Medical Association of Atlanta , the Medical Association of Georgia and the Georgia OBGyn Society. He completed his residency at Emory University , after earning a Doctor of Medicine from the College of Medicine in New Jersey . He earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill .

Dr. Suzanne Swan previously served as a virtual principal investigator at Care Access in Minnesota , for which she conducted clinical trials across a range of therapeutic areas. With fellowships completed in nephrology and clinical pharmacology, Dr. Swan has 35 years of experience as a physician and 17 years in clinical research. She has supported more than 60 studies in her career, including vaccines for infectious diseases and treatments for diabetes, anemia and renal impairment.



Dr. Swan holds lifelong certifications in internal medicine and nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a certification in clinical pharmacology by the American Board of Clinical Pharmacology. She completed a fellowship in clinical pharmacology at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and a fellowship in nephrology at Oregon Health Sciences University . She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Northeast Ohio Medical University and a Bachelor of Science from Youngstown State University .

EmVenio is currently conducting clinical trials across the United States through the use of mobile community research sites, allowing researchers to bring rapid and scalable clinical trials directly to target patients. This innovative and sustainable solution allows EmVenio to uniquely deliver trial access to diverse and economically underserved communities.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

