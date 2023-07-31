Yodaplus: Shaping the Future of Industries with Powerful AI Integration

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Mumbai-based IT services firm Yodaplus is catalyzing industry transformations, from nutraceuticals to retail, by streamlining business operations and boosting decision-making capabilities.

MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yodaplus , a Mumbai-based IT services firm, is at the forefront of empowering organizations worldwide with advanced technological capabilities. Today, the company sheds light on the evolving global landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its growing adoption within its service portfolio.

With its wide range of services and deep industry knowledge, Yodaplus has been a game changer – enabling organizations to focus on their core operations and achieve sustainable growth. And now, by integrating AI into services, Yodaplus helps businesses navigate the complex digital transformation landscape more efficiently, creating a competitive edge.

AI continues to transform business operations globally, powering automation, analytics, decision-making, and enhancing user experiences. This ultimately delivers safer and more effective products to meet the growing global demand.

Yodaplus is known for its expansive roster of clients - from development banks and blockchain companies to EdTech startups and HRMS providers. With such a diverse clientele, embracing AI is more necessary than a choice, and Yodaplus has promptly addressed this need.

"As we navigate the digital age, the integration of AI into our service offerings has become an undeniable necessity," commented Vishrut Srivastava, MD, Yodaplus. "AI is here to stay, poised to make our lives more efficient and free mankind from the burden of mundane tasks. At Yodaplus, we are committed to embracing AI to drive growth and innovation for our clients while we continue to explore new horizons in this transformative technological landscape."

In line with this commitment, Yodaplus has developed an AI engine transforming the global nutraceutical supply chain. Addressing the complexities of generating differentiated nutraceutical label claims necessitates a well-mapped global database and the application of AI. To solve this problem, Yodaplus developed an AI-driven smart labels function via the NutrifyGenie AI engine.

NutrifyGenie uses sophisticated algorithms that facilitate simplified and precise decision-making, authenticating label claim validation and enabling real-time regulatory compliance. This feature provides users with pre-made labels, including correct dosage values for nutraceutical products, significantly expediting product development.

Enabling companies to effortlessly commercialize their innovations in essential markets fulfills the continuously increasing demand for nutraceutical products. As the nutraceutical industry continues to grow, Yodaplus's AI engine will play a crucial role in accelerating the new product development process and helping businesses bring innovative and differentiated products to market faster than ever before.

Not just that, the company has also recently deployed advanced invoice parsing for a retail giant. This smart solution facilitates operations by accurately extracting and collating relevant information from invoices, thus automating a previously laborious task. Furthermore, Yodaplus uses sophisticated AI tools to assist an asset management client in conducting comprehensive financial records analysis, rendering them outstanding financial decision-making capabilities.

About Yodaplus

An ever-evolving, highly specialized technology solutions company, Yodaplus offers an array of services designed to address the unique needs of businesses globally, extending beyond its Mumbai base to the US, UK, UAE, and Singapore. The company's mission, steered by MD Vishrut Srivastava, is dedicated to providing top-tier IT services and aims to propel businesses toward unprecedented growth and success. With this commitment, Yodaplus becomes your duly trusted tech partner.

