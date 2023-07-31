ROOBET.FUN NAMED OFFICIAL SOCIAL CASINO OF UFC®

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Roobet.fun, a completely free-to-play social casino where the Roobet.fun community competes every day for cash and real-world prizes, today announced a multi-year partnership that provides Roobet.fun with significant exposure through some of UFC's biggest events and digital platforms.

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

Under the terms of the agreement, Roobet.fun will receive prominent branding in the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights and will be featured as a Presenting Partner of select episodes of Embedded, UFC's all-access video content series featuring top UFC athletes preparing for upcoming events. UFC and Roobet.fun will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide.

In addition, UFC and Roobet.fun will also give fans the chance to experience the excitement of UFC in-person by competing for sweepstakes packages that will feature exclusive in-person prizes, such as tickets to UFC events, post-fight tours of the Octagon, meet and greets with UFC athletes and legends, and VIP tours of the UFC Performance Institute -- the state-of-the-art sports research, innovation, and mixed martial arts training facility in Las Vegas.

The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Roobet.fun as an official UFC partner," said Grant Norris-Jones, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. "Roobet.fun is an innovative online gaming platform that offers an incredibly compelling user engagement experience via a free-to-play social casino. It's a forward-thinking approach to gaming we believe UFC fans will enjoy."

"Roobet.fun originally entered the fight space to support some of the best UFC fighters on the planet, and now as the official social casino of the UFC, we will provide exciting, free games and prizes to the greatest fans in the world," said Anthony Brennan, Roobet.fun Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships. "With this partnership, Roobet.fun will create groundbreaking experiences that UFC fans have never seen before."

The Roobet.fun brand already has deep roots within the MMA community, as they individually support several of UFC's best fighters through multi-faceted sponsorships of former champions Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Brandon Moreno and Marlon "Chito" Vera. The company also produces several MMA podcasts, including Champions Corner with former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno; Chute Boxe hosted by Diego Lima, head coach and manager of the famed Chute Boxe Academy in Brazil; and On the House with MMA agent Jason House.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's active fighter roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Roobet.fun

Roobet.fun is the official social casino of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and is designed with the next generation of gamer in mind. A crypto faucet with a twist, Roobet.fun provides a player-centric, free-to-play experience on an immersive and secure platform accessible to eligible gamers worldwide. Roobet.fun is a pillar brand which exemplifies the brand's values of empowering the crypto and web3 community, while leveraging cutting-edge technologies to make it happen.

Roobet.fun is creating a space for every type of gamer. With Roobet.fun catering to those trying out crypto or simply enjoying free-to-play games, and Roobet.com continuing its industry-leading innovation in the crypto casino space, the Roobet.fun brand is redefining the entertainment landscape and leading the way in inclusive and creator-led gaming. What started as a haven for crypto enthusiasts has hit the mainstream: with over 300M views on TikTok, the drumbeat from Gen Z and Millennials is building – Roobet.fun is a brand "for the internet, by the internet."

