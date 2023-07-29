Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

No clinical efficacy or safety issues raised

CRANFORD, N.J., July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for denileukin diftitox ("LYMPHIRTM"), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

The FDA has required Citius to incorporate enhanced product testing, and additional controls agreed to with the FDA during the market application review. Importantly, there were no concerns relating to the safety and efficacy clinical data package submitted with the BLA, or the proposed prescribing information.

"We appreciate the FDA's expeditious review of our application. We intend to provide additional data and remain fully engaged with the FDA as we continue to work toward approval. We remain confident in the potential of LYMPHIR to become an important addition to the treatment landscape for patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL and make a meaningful difference in their lives," stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius.

About LYMPHIR™ (denileukin diftitox-cxdl)

LYMPHIR is a recombinant fusion protein that combines the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor binding domain with diphtheria toxin fragments. The agent specifically binds to IL-2 receptors on the cell surface, causing diphtheria toxin fragments that have entered cells to inhibit protein synthesis. In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to LYMPHIR for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively. In 2021, denileukin diftitox received regulatory approval in Japan for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Subsequently in 2021, Citius acquired an exclusive license with rights to develop and commercialize LYMPHIR in all markets except for Japan and certain parts of Asia.

About Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is a type of cutaneous non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that comes in a variety of forms and is the most common type of cutaneous lymphoma. In CTCL, T-cells, a type of lymphocyte that plays a role in the immune system, become cancerous and develop into skin lesions, leading to a decrease in the quality of life of patients with this disease due to severe pain and pruritus. Mycosis Fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS) comprise the majority of CTCL cases. Depending on the type of CTCL, the disease may progress slowly and can take anywhere from several years to upwards of ten to potentially reach tumor stage. However, once the disease reaches this stage, the cancer is highly malignant and can spread to the lymph nodes and internal organs, resulting in a poor prognosis. Given the duration of the disease, patients typically cycle through multiple agents to control disease progression. CTCL affects men twice as often as women and is typically first diagnosed in patients between the ages of 50 and 60 years of age. Other than allogeneic stem cell transplantation, for which only a small fraction of patients qualify, there is currently no curative therapy for advanced CTCL.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. LYMPHIR has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

