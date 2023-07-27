Wildlands Festival Receives Generous Support from Leading Brands to Benefit American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force

Over $250,000 in silent auction items secured for the event's charitable auction fundraiser on August 4

BIG SKY, Mont., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners is pleased to share that Wildlands Festival has received significant donations made by a group of esteemed brands to support this year's designated Wildlands Festival charities, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force. Through their generous partnerships, VOORMI, Hey Bear, MIZU, Baldface Lodge, Boundary Expeditions, Stern Pinball, Las Rosadas, Canyon Ranch, Madison RR, Peak Skis, Elevee, Stone Glacier, SIMMS, and Aire have stepped forward to make a meaningful impact to preserve and protect our nation's vital waterways.

Wildlands Festival Receives Support from Leading Brands to Benefit American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force

Products, trips and once-in-a-lifetime experiences totaling over $250,000 donated by the brands are currently being auctioned off via an online portal with a live auction finale during the August 4 "Hooked on the Gallatin" charity dinner and festival kick-off.

"We are deeply grateful to all our donors and sponsors for their outstanding commitment to our mission," said Megan Paulson, Co-founder and CMO of Outlaw Partners. "Their generosity will enable us to amplify our efforts in preserving and restoring America's rivers, ensuring their sustainability for generations to come."

VOORMI, a Colorado and Montana-based clothing company leading textile technology development that's transforming the clothing industry, and Hey Bear, the foremost bear safety and education leader in Southwest Montana - have additionally stepped up as title sponsors of the event. Both share a strong ethos that supports the preservation of water for wildlife habitat and recreational activities. Their support will not only contribute to the success of the Wildlands Festival but also create lasting benefits for the ecosystems and communities that rely on clean and healthy rivers.

In their efforts to support sustainability and end single-use plastics, Mizu water bottles has chosen Wildlands Festival to receive funds from their annual 1% For The Planet donation, and will be contributing reusable customized drinkware for the event.

"Water is a foundation," said Stephanie Pogue, VP of Mizu. "With funds from the Wildlands Festival supporting American Rivers and the Gallatin River Task Force, Mizu is proud to contribute towards protecting one million miles of rivers by 2030."

Baldface Lodge, a renowned backcountry snowcat lodge in British Columbia, has donated 2 spots on their 2024 trip roster, which has a five-year waiting list.

"Supporting Wildlands Festival aligns perfectly with our commitment to protecting our natural resources," said Jeff Pensiero, founder of Baldface Lodge. "We are proud to contribute to the festival's designated charities and help them in their mission of preserving the beauty and purity of our rivers."

Arcade game company, Stern Pinball has created a highly collectable, limited edition Foo Fighters pinball machine. One bidder will bring the Foo Fighters concert experience home as players are immersed in a pinball adventure featuring 15 iconic songs spanning the band's expansive catalog.

Boundary Expeditions, leader of premier river trips on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, has donated a fully inclusive private charter trip for a group of up to 20 people on select 2024 dates.

"What better way to celebrate rivers and connect with our wild and scenic spaces than to experience a 5-night/6- day private trip in one of the most scenic places on earth with your closest friends and family," said owner Eric Ladd. This exclusive trip retails for $150,000.

A preview of additional items includes:

Las Rosadas - Three-night stay in a spacious 3-bedroom Ocean Club Casita located on Mexico's stunning Pacific Coast in Costalegre..

Canyon Ranch - All-inclusive three-night stay for two guests at the prestigious Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, Lenox, Massachusetts, or Woodside, California.

Madison Double R - Two-night, all-inclusive stay with one day of guided fishing at Madison Double R in Ennis, MT.

Peak Skis - Two pairs of high-performance Peak Skis, accompanied by a priceless touch of skiing history - a Bode Miller signed hat.

Elevee by Rickey - A gift certificate for a custom jacket by Rickey Lamitie of Elevee Custom Clothing.

Stone Glacier - Complete hunt kit including Stone Glacier's Solo 3600 Backpack, Chilkoot 15° Sleeping Bag, and Skysolus 1-Person Tent.

SIMMS Freestone Wading Kit - Freestone Waders, Boots, Hip Pack, and Jacket.

SIMMS Travel Kit - Modern angler's essentials including 110L GTS Roller, secure GTS Rod & Reel Vault and GTS Tri-Carry Duffel.

Aire Tributary Tomcat Tandem Inflatable Kayak- Two inflatable seats, impressive load capacity suited for tackling whitewater.

In support of American Rivers and the Gallatin River Task Force (GRTF), Wildlands Festival will kick off at the 'Hooked on the Gallatin' fundraiser dinner on August 4 with actor Tom Skerritt and Friends, a speaker panel, silent auction, and a comedy show followed by two nights of music August 5 and 6 with headliners Lord Huron and Foo Fighters respectively. The event will also honor the 30th anniversary of the film "A River Runs Through It," the 50th anniversary of American Rivers, and the important work GRTF is doing to keep the Gallatin River a thriving resource for Southwest Montana. Limited tickets are available - wildlandsfestival.com

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award- winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, Outlaw produces hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, nine-time event of the year Big Sky PBR, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

