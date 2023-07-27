Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Sedans to Insure

Mazda 2 tops this year's list

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select sedan models are once again some of the most affordable vehicles to purchase and own, including insurance, according to Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading auto insurer in California. Announced today, Mercury Insurance has gathered a list of the most affordable new sedans to insure. The list is designed to help budget conscious consumers find a vehicle that will save them money on insurance.

Mercury's research and development team examined 2023 model year (MY) sedans that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list1.

"One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal vehicle is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance plays an important part," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Plenty of vehicles are known to have lower repair costs, which means they could also cost less to insure. Mercury has put together this list to help savvy consumers know where the best savings can be found."

The top-ten list for new sedans, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is the:

Chevrolet Spark

Mazda 2

VW Golf

Hyundai Accent

Toyota Prius Prime

Mitsubishi Mirage

Volvo S90

Mazda 3

Nissan Versa

Kia Rio

1 Mercury Insurance developed the list based on full coverage premium (BI, PD, COMP, COLL, MP, UMBI and UMPD) for a hypothetical driver with average factors for each rating element.

