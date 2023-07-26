Alameda, CA Becomes the Newest Location for Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™

Cleanroom Licensing Model Protects Pharma Cash Positions in a Soft Market

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™, a market-leading provider for early-phase life sciences GMP manufacturing space and related services, hosted a ground-breaking ceremony on July 20 for its latest cleanroom facility in Alameda, CA. The facility's construction comes during an economic downturn for the life sciences industry, which has prompted companies to pursue financial risk management strategies to protect their cash positions.

The Alameda Cleanrooms on Demand facility is located at 1955 N Loop Rd, Alameda, CA 94502. Speakers included executives from Azzur as well as the following civic leaders:

Trish Herrera and Tracy Jensen , Alameda City Council

Stephen Baiter, Executive Director of East Bay Economic Development Alliance

Patricia Flinn , Senior Business Development Manager, California Life Sciences

Madlen Saddik , President and CEO, Alameda Chamber and Economic Alliance

When completed, this latest addition to the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ portfolio will have 26 cleanrooms along with labs; storage space, both ambient and controlled temperatures; and 26 client-dedicated office spaces. The facility will create approximately 200 jobs, including staff positions and support services, as well as provide opportunities for future clients to bring additional jobs into the Bay Area.

The new Alameda facility will offer life sciences companies in the Bay Area with a strategy for cash preservation and risk management at a time when corporate valuations are flattening and businesses are holding onto their cash.

"Pharma companies are eager to grow but also must be careful when it comes to investing capital in new facilities," said East Bay Economic Development Alliance's Stephen Baiter . "Life sciences valuations are based on how quickly new discoveries can be brought to market. Accessing world-class lab space without having to incur upfront building and development costs is extremely helpful to generate a faster economic turnaround. Cleanroom licensing like that provided by Azzur Group provides a sound financial risk management strategy," Baiter explained.

"Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand™ is a solid bridging approach for life sciences companies," said Daniel Dernbach , Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. "Cleanroom licensing lets biotech manufacturers continue GMP manufacturing as the industry's economy improves. Many of our clients continue cleanroom licensing even after they've begun expanding their internal infrastructure."

Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD) model provides GMP support to the biotechnology industry with on-demand cleanroom facilities, materials management, storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. Life science manufacturers can focus on science and cGMP manufacturing without the expense of facility ownership and maintenance.

The Alameda location of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ is led by Omri Paran , Senior Director of Operations. Omri joined Azzur Group in June of 2022 and will oversee all site operations.

"It's a privilege to be at the helm of such an innovative endeavor at this inflection point in our industry," said Paran. "Just as there have been successive revolutions in agriculture and other areas that have made it a good time to be, and to stay, alive, we're on the cusp of another revolution. Right here in the Bay Area, RNA technologies, cell and gene therapy, and therapeutic proteins are changing the way medicine is practiced. And with our licensed cleanrooms, we are changing the way our industry partners deliver these medicines to patients."

By 2024, Azzur Labs will open a new laboratory at the Alameda site serving COD customers as well as the surrounding area to provide microbiology, analytical, and molecular for pharmaceutical, biologics, and biotechnology for GxP compliance. With six locations throughout the United States, Azzur Labs provides customers with microbiology and analytical testing services necessary to maintain their GxP operations.

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ operates four cleanroom facilities, with established locations in Raleigh, NC, Waltham, MA, Burlington, MA, and Vista, CA. The Alameda facility joins an additional construction project already underway in Devens, MA . Azzur has selected each location for its proximity to established or growing life sciences business areas.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit

Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

