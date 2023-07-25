Survey Explores Health Engagement Through Lens of Social Risk, Social Determinants of Health

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health plans' consumer health engagement capabilities are facing a critical test, as plans work to persuade people who defer care or encounter health barriers related to Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to get routine and needed care.

An alarmingly high proportion (43%) of adults 18 to 60+ put off getting needed care.

Research by Engagys LLC, the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm, found that an alarmingly high proportion (43%) of adults from age 18 to 60-plus had put off getting needed care in the 12-month period preceding the May survey.

Interestingly, the Engagys survey uncovered an inverse relationship between age and delayed care. More than half (51%) of younger adults between the ages of 30 and 44 said they had delayed seeking care, while a far lower proportion (35%) of those 60 and above did so.

"Older adults are doing far better than younger adults," observes Kathleen Ellmore, Cofounder and Managing Partner of Engagys. "Young people don't have as much experience as health care consumers, and because they often lack health care knowledge, they may also lack confidence in navigating the healthcare system."

Though Ellmore says young people need more help, she also acknowledges that health plans have historically struggled to connect with the younger cohort. "Young people are straining under the weight of work plus family obligations, and health plans are asking them to allocate scarce resources – time and potentially money – to get care that feels optional to young and healthy consumers. It can be a hard sell, but health care organizations can play an essential role in helping younger people and families understand the importance of preventive care, how to manage health costs, resolve concerns about time constraints, and gain knowledge of the healthcare system."

The Engagys survey also looked at how several SDoHs and Social Risk Factors affect patients accessing care.

Lack of Transportation

One in five (20%) survey participants said they did not have access to reliable transportation.





Isolation and Loneliness

More than one in three (38%) respondents said they had felt isolated and lonely, with young adults 30 to 44 (42%) reporting isolation at the highest rate and only one in three 60-plus (32%) reporting isolation. Those with annual household incomes below $50,000 (36%) and with a disability (46%) were more likely to report isolation.





Discrimination and Racism

Minority groups were twice as likely to say they had encountered discrimination in health care, with Asian (21%) and Black or African American (21%) participants most likely to experience discrimination. One in 10 whites (11%) reported discrimination. Non-whites with a high school education or less were more likely (28%) than those with at least some college (18%) to report discrimination.





Confidence

A clear majority (69%) of respondents reported that they were able to ask healthcare professionals all their questions, and adults over 45 were 29% more likely than their younger peers to do so.

These results demonstrate the challenges health plans may encounter as they implement programs to engage members and beneficiaries whose social risk factors act as barriers to good health.

