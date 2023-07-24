Yellowstone co-creator promotes 6666 Grit & Glory with opportunity to win a walk-on role in future show

GUTHRIE, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's raising cattle, showing horses or launching a new craft beer, ranch water or ready-to-drink cocktails, Taylor Sheridan and the Four Sixes Ranch do everything Texas-big. So it's no surprise that the grand prize winner in 6666 Grit and Glory national sweepstakes will score big too—a walk-on role in a future Sheridan show focusing on the historic Four Sixes Ranch.

The national sweepstakes, launched July 17—December 31, will be promoted through in-store displays, 30 second television spots in key markets and social media – paid and organic, while partnering with major retailers in over 8,000 locations. The sweeps will run until year end—entrants simply scan the QR code on in-store displays at participating retailers or go to iheartradion.com/6666sweepstakes before December 31, 2023. In addition to the Walk-On Role Grand Prize, contestants could win more than 150 other 6666 Ranch inspired prizes, ranging from a custom 6666 Open Fire Grill from Hooray, Four Sixes Ranch Beef sampler pack, 6666 Grit and Glory LED Bar Lights and Four Sixes Ranch Supply House sweatshirt and hat.

"We are riding a retail high," states Tom Larsen, CEO of 6666 Grit & Glory holding company Homestead Libations. "Just a year after our regional launch in 2022, our products are a major hit with national and regional retailers, fueling an unprecedented expansion from last year's Texas launch to 38 states this summer! We are expecting to penetrate markets in all 50 states by year-end." The brand's swift emergence coincides with the buzz and popularity of Yellowstone, Sheridan's flagship entertainment franchise. "We are thrilled Yellowstone has filmed at the Four Sixes Ranch—the show created great awareness of the ranch and our brand," concluded Larsen.

"From the moment we partnered with Taylor, we've looked forward to promoting a walk-on role on one of his shows," said Danny Stepper, Co-Founder & CEO of L.A. Libations, a leading new beverage development and market introduction company based in California. "We can't imagine a better way to create excitement about 6666 Grit & Glory than to give fans a taste of the inspiration for our products and a chance to be on the set with a walk-on role." To learn more about the storied ranch, the brand and the great line-up of craft beverages, go to 6666gritandglory.com.

