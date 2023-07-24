Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards back for a second year and nominations now open to customers and suppliers too

Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards back for a second year and nominations now open to customers and suppliers too

In addition to partners, Schneider is extending submissions to customers and suppliers for the second edition.

New application criteria will empower companies to deliver a more integrated approach to how they Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize.

Nominations are open from now until November 17, 2023 .

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that applications are now open for the second installment of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2022, the awards honor the contribution of Schneider's partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world. This year, Schneider is broadening the scope of eligible companies to include customers and suppliers as well as channel partners. The selection criteria have also been updated to address wider efforts to achieve net-zero targets through electrifying and digitizing operations. Submissions will be open from now until November 17, 2023, and the global winners will be announced in April 2024.

The new award categories introduced this year include:

"Impact to my Customers": rewarding partners that demonstrate sustainable leadership by enabling their customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.

"Impact to my Enterprise": rewarding customers that exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonizing their own operations.

"Impact to my Enterprise for Large or Midsize suppliers": rewarding suppliers that are engaged in the Zero Carbon Project , a Schneider-led initiative aimed at halving the operational carbon emissions of the company's top 1,000 global suppliers by 2025.

In addition to the above, Schneider has updated the awards selection criteria with a more integrated approach to sustainability. The focus remains on entrants' decarbonization efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace while also looking more broadly at their endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize. This includes improving energy efficiency and implementing digital tools and technologies as well as other examples of impact and innovation. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility which could lead to new business opportunities.

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President of Power Products at Schneider Electric:

"In our shared pursuit of accelerating the path to net-zero, we are on a mission together. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to open our annual Sustainability Impact Awards for the second year running to include our customers and suppliers, in addition to our partners. There is power in numbers, and we hope to celebrate and empower our ecosystem of partners to continue embodying positive change within their business operations."

How to enter

Nominations will be accepted from July 24, 2023– Register interest here.

The deadline for submissions is November 17, 2023. All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for regional finals, before being considered for the global award. The global winner will be announced in April 2024.

The 2023 edition of the Sustainability Impact Awards saw a total of 241 submissions from channel partners around the world, out of which six global winners were awarded for their pioneering innovation and decarbonization efforts.

The 2024 Sustainability Impact Awards continues the momentum of Schneider's Partnering for Sustainability initiative aimed at empowering Schneider's extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future. The latest milestone of this was the launch of the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, a free educational resource available for companies worldwide to accelerate their decarbonization journeys.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

www.se.com

Hashtags: #Partnershipsofthefuture #DigitalTransformation #SmartFactories #IndustriesOfTheFuture

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric