ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BNB, BUSD, Simple Earn, and BNB Vault Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BNB, BUSD

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of investors of BNB, BUSD, Simple Earn, and BNB Vault.

SO WHAT: If you invested in BNB, BUSD, Simple Earn, and BNB Vault you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 5, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint and issued a press release announcing that it had "charged Binance Holdings Ltd. ('Binance'), which operates the largest crypto asset trading platform in the world, Binance.com; U.S.-based affiliate, BAM Trading Services Inc. ('BAM Trading'), which, together with Binance, operates the crypto asset trading platform, Binance.US; and their founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a variety of securities law violations."

Among other things, the press release announced that "[t]he Complaint also charges violations of critical registration-related provisions of the federal securities laws:

Binance and BAM Trading with operating unregistered national securities exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies;

Binance and BAM Trading with the unregistered offer and sale of Binance 's own crypto assets, including a so-called exchange token, BNB, a so-called stablecoin , Binance USD (BUSD), certain crypto -lending products, and a staking-as-a-service program; and

Zhao as a control person for Binance 's and BAM Trading's operation of unregistered national securities exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies."

Then, on July 24, 2023, The Wall Street Journal issued an article entitled "Some Binance.US Crypto Trading Was a Mirage, the SEC Alleges", which discussed how the SEC has alleged that Binance inflated trading volumes at the direction of Changpeng Zhao in order to artificially raise asset values, a process known as "wash trading".

