Now and Later® and La La Anthony Team Up to Spotlight Self-Care Companies for National Black Business Month

The candy brand launches 'Pause Now, Hustle Later' awarding a total of $50,000 in grants to emerging Black-owned self-care brands

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now and Later® candy with its bold flavors, hard-to-soft chew, and long-lasting eating experience recognizes that with the hustle of the daily grind, there is a benefit in taking a much-needed pause for self-care. In continued support of go-getters and changemakers in the Black community, the brand is launching 'Pause Now, Hustle Later' in partnership with media personality, entrepreneur, and candy lover La La Anthony, to spotlight emerging black-owned businesses in the self-care space and to encourage fans to take a pause NOW, so that they can reset and reenergize for their daily hustle LATER.

Kicking off today in honor of International Self-Care Day, Now and Later and La La are encouraging everyone to take a pause in their day for a moment of self-care. To help fans celebrate, La La has unveiled a hand-picked list of Black-owned self-care businesses with products and services that can be added to any self-care routine.

Leading into National Black Business month in August, Now and Later is also committing $50,000 in financial support to the selected small businesses through the 'Pause Now, Hustle Later' Grant. Each business will receive $10,000 that will help fuel their hustle and aid in their continued growth.

"As a mom and businesswoman, the hustle is a part of my daily grind. I'm always on the go but at the same time, I have to pause and prioritize self-care so that I can show up as my best self," said La La Anthony. "One of my favorite ways to unwind is to enjoy a sweet treat like Now and Later, and now I get to encourage others to take a pause while also shouting out some of my favorite go-to Black-owned companies."

La La's selected self-care brands include:

Buttah Skin, a line of highly effective products for both women and men, formulated to target everyday skin conditions leaving skin glowing, healthy, and renewed. a line of highly effective products for both women and men, formulated to target everyday skin conditions leaving skin glowing, healthy, and renewed.

Fancy Homebody, celebrates the idea of embracing a low-key lifestyle, inspiring women to achieve their own version of luxury. The lifestyle brand offers a wide variety of loungewear and other casual essentials that are as chic as they are comfy. celebrates the idea of embracing a low-key lifestyle, inspiring women to achieve their own version of luxury. The lifestyle brand offers a wide variety of loungewear and other casual essentials that are as chic as they are comfy.

I See You Wellness, a Brooklyn -based wellness and lifestyle brand that exists to empower communities of color through accessible wellness and radical self-care, specializing in handmade apothecary products and community healing experiences. -based wellness and lifestyle brand that exists to empower communities of color through accessible wellness and radical self-care, specializing in handmade apothecary products and community healing experiences.

Natural Radiant Life, a clean, organic and vegan brand that harnesses the power of 100% whole-food ingredients to replace toxic chemicals in skin care and slow down the visible signs of aging. a clean, organic and vegan brand that harnesses the power of 100% whole-food ingredients to replace toxic chemicals in skin care and slow down the visible signs of aging.

Kimberly New York , a niche fragrance house featuring artsy, long-lasting scents safe for sensitive skin.

"Now and Later is dedicated to supporting Black leaders and entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities, which is why we launched the 'Pause Now, Hustle Later' Grant during Black Business Month," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Now and Later. "According to the Small Business Association, 50 percent of small businesses fail within the first five years due to lack of financial resources. In recognition of the hustle of entrepreneurship, we're proud to help amplify these small businesses, and to partner with an advocate like La La who not only shares Now and Later's Brooklyn-born origins, but also embodies the brand's bold and vibrant spirit."

''Pause Now, Hustle Later' is the latest way that Now and Later is staying true to its commitment to celebrate and amplify Black voices through its #RecognizetheChew program. Through this program, the brand aims to encourage the next generation of changemakers who Champion, Hustle, Empower and Win (C.H.E.W.) in their daily pursuit to make their communities better. Previously the brand has teamed up with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to celebrate and recognize Black community leaders and entrepreneurs. In 2021, the #RecognizeTheChew program donated financial grants to both the Mass Media Arts department at Clark Atlanta University and the Cathy Hughes Schools of Communications at Howard University.

Fans can visit @nowandlatercandy on Instagram to find all of the 'Pause Now, Hustle Later' grant recipients, take a glimpse into La La's self-care routine and learn how she takes advantage of 'the pause' to help fuel her hustle.

For more info about Now and Later candy, visit us at NowandLater.com.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that share delight in every bite to candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 4,600 employees working together to create and deliver hundreds of products sold under a portfolio of more than 20 popular brands such as Brach's®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, and Now and Later® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 13 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara.

About Now and Later®

Now and Later® was originally launched in 1962 in Brooklyn, New York and it has been a part of the Ferrara Candy Company family of brands since 2012. With its unique hard-to-soft chew and long-lasting eating experience, Now and Later® offers fruit-flavored candy chews available in many mouth-filling bold flavors. The Now and Later® product portfolio includes Original, Chewy, and Morphs.

