NightDragon and Jones Group International Partner to Drive Innovation and Create Gateway Opportunities for Emerging Companies in the Gulf region and International Markets

Jones Group International ("JGI") teams with NightDragon and its portfolio companies to bring advanced defense technologies and national security innovations to US allies and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partner nations around the globe.

The partnership will help drive public-private collaboration solving defense and security challenges worldwide advancing international security and prosperity.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) investment and advisory firm, today announced the continued international expansion of NightDragon and its portfolio companies through a new partnership with global strategic advisory firm, Jones Group International. Together, Jones Group and NightDragon will support NightDragon portfolio companies with their international expansion into the Gulf region and advance collaboration between the public sector and industry, in the interest of providing advanced defense technology solutions to US partner nations worldwide.

Jones Group International brings the highest level of advisory services, globally recognized leaders, and subject matter expertise available to help their partners achieve tangible results to complex defense, security, and commercial challenges across public and private sectors within the United States and abroad. Jones Group International will help NightDragon portfolio companies navigate the unique policies and markets in GCC region where Jones Group teams are actively deployed both in the marketplace and community.

"NightDragon continues to grow our influence in the global market and help our portfolio companies expand their businesses internationally into critical regions around the world. Jones Group International is the perfect partner to align with our companies in those regions and bring the latest cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy innovation and a deeper commitment to public-private partnership to those areas," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon.

Under this partnership, NightDragon companies will benefit from an active working relationship, elevated service levels, and a favorable rate construct, including guidance and consultation on best practices for engaging internationally. Additionally, Jones Group International, NightDragon, and NightDragon companies will collaborate on programs and campaigns to enable business expansion and advance the adoption of innovative technology to promote partnering opportunities with our Middle East allies and friends across the globe.

"The missions of Jones Group International and NightDragon are closely aligned to promote global stability and security through commercial and government engagement and cooperation to ultimately secure a better world for tomorrow. We look forward to acting as an innovation gateway for the leading companies within the NightDragon portfolio, bridging the gaps between borders, and together advancing public-private partnerships around the world," said General James Jones, President and Chairman of JGI. General Jones was the 32nd Commandant of the Marine Corps, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, and former Supreme Allied Commander Europe/ USEUCOM Combatant Commander.

The partnership adds to a growing global expansion strategy for NightDragon and its portfolio companies and continues the firm's commitment to global partner buildout. The current NightDragon portfolio of partnerships includes key relationships to help portfolio companies expand their go-to-market reach and capabilities in Europe, Japan, North America, Australia and New Zealand, U.S. federal, and more. This partnership expands NightDragon's overall scope of services into the Gulf region under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs, and partnerships in its proprietary NightScale platform to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Jones Group International

Jones Group International is a premiere consulting firm that provides global strategic advisory services to help US sovereign partners in creating and fulfilling a transformative vision for their national defense, security, and prosperity. With preeminent expertise and a best-in-class consultancy, Jones Group International helps its clients achieve tangible results and solutions to the most complex of defense and security challenges. Read more about Jones Group International at https://jonesgroupinternational.com/

