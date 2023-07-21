Advertise With Us

QTS Realty Trust Announces Mandatory Conversion of Series A Preferred Units

Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust ("QTS") today announced the exercise of its right to convert each outstanding 6.50% Series A Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Limited Liability Company Unit of QTS (each, a "Series A Preferred Unit") into $167.40 in cash, in accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Units. The mandatory conversion date will be July 28, 2023 (the "Mandatory Conversion Date"). Distributions will cease to accrue on the Series A Preferred Units on the Mandatory Conversion Date, and all rights of the holders of Series A Preferred Units will terminate on such date, except for the right to receive $167.40 in cash per unit.

Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare").  Computershare is serving as the conversion agent and can be contacted at c/o Computershare, Mandatory Corporate Actions; COY: QTS, 150 Royall Street, Suite 101, Canton, MA 02021.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, LLC is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

