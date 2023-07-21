FIRST TO MARKET: KIEHL'S REVEALS NEW TRULY TARGETED ACNE-CLEARING SOLUTION

FIRST TO MARKET: KIEHL'S REVEALS NEW TRULY TARGETED ACNE-CLEARING SOLUTION

TRANSPARENT ACNE TREATMENT

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Kiehl's NEW Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution, a medicated acne spot solution treatment that forms an invisible "liquid patch" over the spot. This first-to-market innovation creates a breathable seal that helps reduce pimple color in 2 hours, pimple size in 24 hours and post-acne marks in 4 weeks. The patch also protects the area from external irritants like dirt, oil, and makeup, which inhibits contamination and temptation of picking at the spot for a speedy healing process.

$30 | 15ML - Kiehls.com | Sephora.com (PRNewswire)

Using exclusive "liquid patch" technology, our acne-clearing spot treatment creates a breathable seal that layers seamlessly with sunscreen and makeup. The formula delivers triple efficacy across all phases of the acne cycle to clear, fade, and prevent breakouts, without even being seen on the skin.

KEY INGREDIENTS

2% Salicylic Acid

Medicated acne treatment that treats active and sub-surface inflammatory acne lesions

4% Niacinamide & 0.2% Licorice Root

Natural anti-inflammatory to calm & fade post acne marks

Clean at Sephora – Non-Comedogenic – Tested on Acne-Prone Skin

Safe for Sensitive Skin – Non-Irritating - Dermatologist Tested

PRESS CONTACT:

Rachel Weinstock - Rachel.weinstock@kiehls-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851