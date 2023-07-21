Apellis Investigation Notification: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS).

On July 17, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists issued a press release highlighting concerns with Syfovre, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' new eye-disease drug. The release indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with the drug, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a potentially blinding type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina.

Following this news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' stock price plummeted 37.9%, to close at $52.46 on July 17, 2023.

If you are an Apellis Pharmaceuticals investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

