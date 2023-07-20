La Roche-Posay Celebrates Acne Positivity with Two-Day 'Positivity Lab' Pop-Up Experience in New York City

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 50 million Americans suffer from acne each year, making it the most common skin condition in the country. La Roche-Posay partners with dermatologists worldwide with the goal of creating life-changing skincare solutions for all skin types, including acne-prone skin through the brand's hero acne franchise, Effaclar.

In 2020, La Roche-Posay founded Acne Positivity Day on September 1st – a day to spread acceptance for all skin, encourage others to embrace their unique skin journeys, and foster healthy relationships between people and their skin. This year, the brand is hosting a consumer pop-up experience to foster an intimate, inspirational community destigmatizing the reality of acne, empowering attendees to embrace their unique beauty and imperfections in a day of self-love and celebration.

"We're so excited to continue to spread the message of skin positivity through our Positivity Lab pop-up event," says Guillaume Monsel, Vice President, Head of Marketing & Digital at La Roche-Posay. "La Roche-Posay is committed to working toward destigmatizing acne and promoting acceptance for all skin types."

"I'm excited to support a brand like La Roche-Posay who is committed to promoting acne positivity and acceptance," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Evan Rieder. "Many of my patients who deal with acne not only struggle to find effective products to treat it, but also struggle with the stigma and mental health effects that come with having breakouts."

The pop-up will feature an immersive "Science of Skin" exhibit, a meditation lounge in partnership with obé Fitness, Doodle Bar with custom art done by local artists, and a Positivity Photo Booth – plus, free probiotic soda in partnership with Culture POP and La Roche-Posay skincare samples! La Roche-Posay is also bringing in board-certified dermatologists to help educate attendees further on skin and acne in the pop-up space.

La Roche-Posay's Positivity Lab will be open to the public on Friday, July 21st from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, July 22nd from 10am to 6pm and is located at 105 Wooster Street in New York City. Sign up here.

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

