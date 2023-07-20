CVS Health appoints Scott Kirby to Board of Directors

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has appointed J. Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., to serve on the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CVS Health, effective October 1.

"Scott is a strategic leader adept at innovating through technology in a highly regulated, consumer driven industry," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "His insights will be a tremendous asset to our Board and will help us advance our technology-forward approach to improving consumer health."

Kirby joined United Airlines as president in 2016 and was elevated to CEO in 2020, helping to navigate the company through the unprecedented challenges the airline industry faced over the past few years. During his time as CEO, the company has improved its financial performance and implemented initiatives designed to enhance the environmental sustainability of the airline and increase the diversity of its pilots.

"We believe that Scott will be a terrific addition to the Board," said Roger N. Farah, Independent Chair of the Board of CVS Health. "He is a well-respected leader who understands the complexities of running an organization that serves millions of people across the country."

Before joining United, Kirby was president of American Airlines from 2013 to 2016 and president of US Airways from 2006 to 2013. Prior to his three decades of experience in the airline industry, he started his career at the Pentagon and in the technology sector.

"Both the health care and airline industries are focused on continually earning the trust of our customers, one interaction at a time," Kirby said. "I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to advance the CVS Health strategy."

Kirby has a bachelor's degree in computer science and operations research from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master of science degree in operations research from George Washington University. He is married and has seven children.

