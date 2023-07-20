Avalara Recognized as a Market Leader in G2's Summer 2023 Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Grid

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has been recognized as a market leader in G2's Summer 2023 Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Grid. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year.

G2 rates products from the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. With more than 355 reviews, Avalara ranks first in both the Market Presence and G2 Score categories among all competitors.

To qualify for inclusion in the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance category, a product must:

Track sales tax, VAT, GST, or other rates and rules for all jurisdictions relevant to a user's products or services

Track and apply tax exemptions for the appropriate times, products, transactions, or accounts

Automatically update rates and rules in response to policy revisions or new legislation

Integrate with accounting and transaction tools so rates are communicated, stored, and applied as necessary

Automate and manage returns and remittance for all jurisdictions

"As more businesses turn to sales tax and VAT compliance software to automate their tax obligations, Avalara's solutions are purpose-built to meet the growing requirements of tax authorities around the globe," said Liz Armbruester, EVP of Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. "Over the last two decades, our teams have been dedicated to addressing complexity around indirect tax compliance, and this recognition affirms the value we're delivering to customers worldwide."

The Avalara Platform automates each step of the tax compliance process and has more than 1,200 signed partner integrations across accounting, business, ERP, ecommerce, POS, and other billing applications. Leveraging an industry-leading database of regularly updated tax rates and rules, the Avalara Platform helps improve compliance in jurisdictions around the world.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn how Avalara solves sales and VAT tax compliance for businesses around the world, visit avalara.com .

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

