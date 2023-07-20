Advertise With Us

Atlantic Group Announces Launch of Legal & Compliance Division

Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Group, a leading staffing and recruitment agency headquartered in New York City, is excited to announce the launch of its Legal & Compliance Division with the hiring of Melanie Marshak. This move further enhances Atlantic Group's capabilities to provide tailored recruitment solutions for their clients in the Asset Management space.

Atlantic Group
Atlantic Group(PRNewswire)

Melanie brings a wealth of experience in legal and compliance recruitment, having successfully placed hundreds of professionals in prominent roles throughout her career within Financial Services and specifically the Asset Management space. With her extensive network and industry expertise, Melanie will provide immediate coverage for Atlantic Group's current client base as well as build and manage a Legal & Compliance team from the NYC office with a particular focus on placing top talent within the Hedge Fund, Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Asset Management space in the following areas:

  • CCO and GC roles
  • Compliance Associates and Paralegals
  • Associate General Counsels and Legal Counsels
  • Regulatory (FINRA, SEC, NYSE)
  • '33/'34/'40 Acts
  • Marketing material and guideline monitoring compliance
  • Dodd Frank/Volcker Rule
  • RIA compliance
  • Broker-Dealer compliance

The Legal & Compliance Division of Atlantic Group aims to provide a tailored approach to recruitment, matching candidates' specific skill sets with the unique requirements of clients. By focusing solely on legal and compliance positions, the division can provide a specialized level of service and precision unmatched by generalist recruitment firms. Whether clients are seeking attorneys, compliance officers, or other legal professionals, Atlantic Group's Legal & Compliance Division has the resources and expertise to identify the right talent for every role.

To learn more about Atlantic Group's new Legal & Compliance Division and how they can support your hiring needs, please visit www.atlanticrecruiters.com/jobs/division/legal-compliance

About Atlantic Group
Atlantic Group is a leading staffing and recruitment agency that has built a reputation for providing exceptional service and connecting top talent with top employers.

http://www.atlanticrecruiters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-group-announces-launch-of-legal--compliance-division-301881515.html

SOURCE Atlantic Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.