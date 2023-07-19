Pendo Introduces Pendo AI to Power Exponentially Better Digital Experiences

Pendo AI roadmap includes innovations focused on personalization, product discovery, and product-led growth

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced Pendo AI , a series of new innovations and long-term roadmap to enhance every part of the Pendo platform with artificial intelligence and automation, enabling companies to deliver exponentially better digital experiences across the software they buy, build, or sell.

Beginning today, Pendo customers can access an ever-growing collection of AI-powered products and features that accelerate product discovery, drive product-led growth, and automate personalized in-app experiences at scale. Through innovations like one-click guides, instant summaries of qualitative user feedback, and auto-generated customer expansion campaigns, companies can eliminate hours of manual effort every day, and uncover insights they can use to drive impactful business outcomes, such as revenue growth, customer retention and productivity gains.

"AI will completely transform how digital products are built and how they function, drastically improving the experience we all have with software," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Our foundation at Pendo is troves of product usage data that's already delivering automation for thousands of companies. Now with Pendo AI, our customers can leverage their product data in innovative new ways to drive their businesses forward."

The power of Pendo AI is in its massive product usage data set, which includes 14 trillion clicks, swipes, poll responses, feedback requests and guide views, collected on behalf of over 10,000 companies that use Pendo. More than 17 billion of these data points are generated every day by the 700+ million people who use applications installed with Pendo. Pendo AI leverages proprietary customer-specific models built by Pendo's machine learning team, as well as leading large language models, to identify trends, and generate and summarize content based on customers' own data. Pendo adheres to all applicable data privacy and security laws and upholds its AI principles to not co-mingle customer data with the data of other customers or use customer data to train generally-available AI tools.

Visually, Pendo AI capabilities show up across the Pendo platform with a purple wand and sparkles. Grouped by theme, they include:

AI-powered personalization: Automate the creation and delivery of personalized in-app content.

AI-generated guides and content: Jumpstart creation of in-app guides and walkthroughs to drive business outcomes like product adoption and workflow completion. Guide Magic serves as a writing assistant that can auto-generate content for guides. It also suggests steps to add to a walkthrough or campaign to drive users to complete a task or adopt a feature.

AI-powered product discovery: Analyze, sort and identify trends in data to derive faster customer insights and build with confidence.

AI-generated qualitative insights: Synthesize NPS responses and user feedback from multiple data sources and get AI-powered recommendations for what feature to build next based on the qualitative data. Make faster, more confident product roadmap decisions with insights surfaced by AI.

AI-powered growth: Deliver business impact by reducing the manual effort and expertise required to drive better retention, conversions and engagement.

Generative campaigns : Instantly segment your users to determine who to upsell, who's at risk, and other valuable signals to improve business outcomes. Auto-generate in-app guide campaigns to drive free-to-paid conversion, existing customer expansion, and drive adoption of features that lead to customer retention.

Workflow suggestions: Uncover potential inefficiencies as users journey across applications to complete a task or business process; then get instant suggestions for where to place in-app guides to help users complete the journey.

AI in the platform: Get to value faster with Pendo.

AI tag assist : Measure and report on product usage with greater speed, accuracy and confidence with automatically tagged features and tag quality notifications. Our AI-powered tagging assistant reduces the need for technical knowledge when users get started with Pendo, accelerating onboarding and time-to-value.

AI chatbot: Get personalized help and education in Pendo right when you need it via a new AI chatbot integrated with our knowledge base and product usage data.

Having access to analytics and engagement tools that leverage AI is critical for companies looking to the future. According to Gartner®, "by 2026, AI-driven product and customer experience (CX) analytics tools will be the primary source of insight for 40% of digital product enhancements, up from 10% today". Gartner also reports that "by 2026, 30% of new applications will use AI to drive personalized adaptive user interfaces, up from under 5% today."1 Pendo's new capabilities will help companies be at the forefront of innovation using this emerging technology.

Pendo will explore the power and potential of AI at this year's Pendomonium, its annual product festival held in Raleigh, NC October 17-19. Joining the lineup are AI innovators like Fraser Kelton, former head of product at OpenAI and current investor at Spark Capital, and Ali Arsanjani, Google's director of cloud partner engineering and AI Center of Excellence. During the keynote address, Todd Olson will also share the future vision for Pendo AI and highlight the growing roster of AI capabilities. Register here .

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's all-in-one product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

